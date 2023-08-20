HAWAII-DEVASTATING-FIRES

A makeshift memorial hangs on a tree overlooking burned houses and buildings in Lahaina, Hawaii, Aug. 12, 2023. Lahaina's Maria Lanakila Catholic Church was spared from the flames that wiped out most of the surrounding community on the island of Maui Aug 8 and 9. (OSV News photo/Sandy Hooper, USA Today Network via Reuters)

"Recognizing the immediate and growing need for assistance" for Hawaii’s wildfires victims, Boston Cardinal Sean P. O'Malley has called on all parishes in his archdiocese to take a special collection to support church relief efforts in the Diocese of Honolulu in the aftermath of the devastating Aug. 8-9 wildfires.

The fires burned Lahaina on the island of Maui to the ground and affected other communities in what is the deadliest natural disaster in Hawaii's history and the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.