GEORGETOWN-DEBT-CEILING-PANEL

John Carr, co-director of the Initiative on Catholic Social Thought and Public Life at Georgetown University, center leads a panel discussion on the debt ceiling May 31, 2023, at Georgetown. Also pictured are the Rev.Jim Wallis, inaugural Chair in Faith and Justice in the McCourt School of Public Policy; Ralph McCloud, director of the U.S. bishops' Catholic Campaign for Human Development; Franciscan Sister Robbie Pentecost, executive director of the New Opportunity School for Women in Berea, Ky.; and Michael Strain, director of economic policy studies and the Arthur F. Burns scholar in political economy at the American Enterprise Institute. (OSV News photo/Lisa Helfert, Georgetown University)

WASHINGTON | As U.S. lawmakers considered a bill to address the looming debt ceiling, Catholic and other Christian activists gathered at Georgetown University to discuss how a nation's budget is a moral document detailing its priorities, advocating care for the poor and vulnerable should rank high on that list.

John Carr, founder of the Initiative on Catholic Social Thought and Public Life at Georgetown University, told attendees at the May 31 event that organizers selected ??Matthew 25 as the centerpiece of the evening's dialogue "because it is a central message of Jesus and the Gospel."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.