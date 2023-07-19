BALTIMORE-SHOOTING-GRIEF-MINISTRY

A child's bicycle, seen in a still image from video, lies on a lawn as a police office walks down a residential street in Baltimore July 2, 2023, after a mass shooting at a Fourth of July holiday weekend block party. Archbishop William E. Lori of Baltimore asked for prayers for the victims after the mass shooting left two dead and injured more than two dozen others, most of whom were teens.

BALTIMORE  |  The Archdiocese of Baltimore's Grief Ministry is working to help the families affected by the July 2 mass shooting in the South Baltimore community of Brooklyn that claimed the lives of 20-year-old Kylis Fagbemi and 18-year-old Aaliyah Gonzalez.

Twenty-eight others were injured in the shooting, which happened during a "Brooklyn Day" block party.

