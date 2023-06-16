ORLANDO23-NUNCIO-SYNODALITY-MISSION

Archbishop Christophe Pierre, the apostolic nuncio to the United States, speaks June 15, 2023, during the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' spring plenary assembly in Orlando, Fla. (OSV News photo/Bob Roller)

ORLANDO, Fla. | At the U.S. Catholic bishops' June assembly, Archbishop Christophe Pierre, the papal representative to the U.S., laid out the Vatican's case for how embracing synodality -- with Jesus Christ as their "true north" -- can help bishops carry out the church's evangelizing mission with their people. And he said that the U.S. bishops already have examples of synodality at work among them and in their local churches.

"The purpose of walking this synodal path is to make our evangelization more effective in the context of the precise challenges that we face today," Archbishop Pierre said in his June 15 address.

