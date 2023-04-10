LOUISVILLE-MASS-SHOOTING

Police deploy at the scene of a mass shooting near Slugger Field baseball stadium in downtown Louisville, Ky., April, 10, 2023. A gunman opened fire at a bank in downtown Louisville that morning, killing at least four people and sending nine to the hospital before he died by gunfire at the scene, Louisville Metro Police Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said. (OSV News photo/Michael Clevenger, USA Today Network via Reuters)

Amid calls for prayer and praise for first responders, officials confirmed that four people were killed in an April 10 mass shooting, Easter Monday morning, in a downtown bank in Louisville, Kentucky.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, at least nine people were injured, including two LMPD officers, during the shooting at the Old National Bank, 333 E. Main St.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.