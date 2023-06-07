SERRA-STATUE-CHARGES-REAX

A vandalized statue of St. Junipero Serra in San Francisco is seen June 19, 2020. San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone and other Catholics are reacting to the downgrading of felony charges against those who destroyed the statue. (OSV News photo/David Zandman via Reuters)

San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone said he is "disturbed but not surprised" that charges against vandals who toppled a saint's statue at a California parish have been downgraded.

In a May 25 announcement, Marin County District Attorney Lori Frugoli reduced charges of felonies to misdemeanors for five defendants accused of destroying a statue of St. Junipero Serra at St. Rafael Catholic Church, home to the historic Mission San Rafael, in San Rafael, California, almost three years ago.

