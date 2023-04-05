PHILADELPHIA | As Russia's brutal attacks on Ukraine continue, the Paschal Triduum has taken on an even deeper meaning for Ukrainian Catholics in the U.S.

"I think many members of our church who have passed a second Lent during this intense and brutal time of the full-scale Russian invasion are quite tired," said Metropolitan Archbishop Borys Gudziak of the Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia, addressing faithful at a March 31 liturgy he concelebrated at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in that city. "It's the second year of this war, but really it is the 10th year of the war."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.