U.S. pilgrims at World Youth Day cheer during a National Gathering at Quintas das Conchas e dos Lilases Park in Lisbon, Portugal, Aug. 2, 2023. (OSV News photo/Bob Roller)
Bishop Edward J. Burns of Dallas carries the monstrance in a procession during a National Gathering for U.S. pilgrims at World Youth Day at Quintas das Conchas e dos Lilases Park in Lisbon, Portugal, Aug. 2, 2023. (OSV News photo/Bob Roller)
Bishop Edward J. Burns of Dallas is interviewed by OSV News international editor Paulina Guzik during a National Gathering for U.S. pilgrims at World Youth Day, at Quintas das Conchas e dos Lilases Park in Lisbon, Portugal, Aug. 2, 2023. (OSV News photo/Bob Roller)

“Señor, aquí estoy ... Here I am,” Jennifer Aguilera sang, transitioning to a famous Catholic song, smiling widely as youth from all corners of the United States came to one of Lisbon’s parks for an Aug. 2 National Gathering at World Youth Day.

“Living for your word, I want to say ‘yes,’ as Mary did, Lord,” Aguilera, who is in Lisbon with a group from California, sang, telling OSV News later: “I have consecrated myself to Mary. To me, listening to her and saying my ‘yes’ to her and to Christ is amazing.”

