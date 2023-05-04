KENTUCKY-AFGHAN-FAMILY-REUNITED

Afghan refugee Khaibar Shafaq lifts his youngest son, Ahmad Khetab Shafaq, April 2, 2023, after Khaibar Shafaq's wife and children safely arrived in Owensboro, Ky., from Turkey. (OSV News photo/Riley Greif, The Western Kentucky Catholic)

OWENSBORO, Ky. | An excited crowd of friends and co-workers welcomed home the Shafaq family as they pulled up to their new house in Owensboro the evening of April 2.

It had been a journey of two long years, but at last Khaibar Shafaq -- a case manager and paralegal for Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Owensboro -- was reunited with his wife and three children, who had flown into Chicago earlier that day.

