PRO-WOMAN-WORKER-FAMILY

Mothers are pictured in a file photo at a home in Silver Spring, Md. Activists at the Catholic Social Ministry Gathering Jan. 30, 2023 discussed how to be pro-woman, pro-worker and pro-family. (OSV News photo/CNS file, Bob Roller)

WASHINGTON | Affordable child care must be a core component of a post-Roe response from the Church, advocates at the Catholic Social Ministry Gathering said on Jan. 30.

The Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in June 2022 overturned the court’s previous abortion-related precedents in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. A panel at the conference titled "Pro-Worker, Pro-Woman, Pro-Family: Advocating for Policies that Build a Truly Pro-Life Society," explored how the church could respond to the decision in a holistic way.

