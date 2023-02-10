SUPER-BOWL-TRAFFICKING-AWARENESS

A flight attendant carries educational materials to help airline personnel spot sex trafficking through the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas ahead of NFL football's Super Bowl XLV in 2011. Advocates for trafficking victims say big events like the Super Bowl and events surrounding them are a "danger zone" for sex and labor trafficking and domestic violence." 2023's Super Bowl LVII will be played Feb. 12 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (OSV News photo/Brian Snyder, Reuters)

SILVER SPRING, Md. | The Feb. 12 Super Bowl "sadly serves as a danger zone for sex trafficking, labor trafficking and domestic violence," said the executive director of the National Advocacy Center of the Sisters of the Good Shepherd, based in the Washington suburb of Silver Spring.

"An unfortunate reality is that the Super Bowl is just one example. Sex trafficking can be found surrounding most large events and can be found any day of the year," said Fran Eskin-Royer.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.