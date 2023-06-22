POPE-US-EUCHARISTIC-CONGRESS

Pope Francis blesses a four-foot-tall monstrance, a chalice and a paten as Bishop Andrew H. Cozzens of Crookston, Minn., looks on during an audience in the library of the Apostolic Palace June 19, 2023. The blessing took place during the pope's meeting with members of the organizing committees of the U.S. National Eucharistic Congress and Eucharistic Revival. (CNS screengrab/Vatican Media)

Pope Francis met with the organizing committees of the U.S. National Eucharistic Congress and Eucharistic Revival at the Vatican June 19.

VATICAN CITY | Catholics need to recover a sense of awe and adoration before the Eucharist, knowing that it is “the real and loving presence of the Lord,” Pope Francis told members of the committees organizing the National Eucharistic Revival and the National Eucharistic Congress in the United States.

Jesus spoke of himself as “the living bread which came down from heaven, the true bread that gives life to the world,” the pope told the group June 19, just three days after leaving the hospital following abdominal surgery.

