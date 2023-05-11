NATIONAL-FOSTER-CARE-MONTH

Children are escorted to the Cayuga Center, which provides foster care and other services to immigrant children separated from their families, in New York City, July 10, 2018. In the U.S. there are nearly 400,000 children in the foster care system. (OSV news photo/Brendan McDermid, Reuters)

"There are no unwanted children," an anonymous inspiring quote declares, "just unfound families." If that's so, the almost 400,000 children in the U.S. foster care system -- approximately 100,000 of whom are legally adoptable -- need only wait. But the reality, especially in post-Roe v. Wade America, presents a more complex and challenging scenario -- one in which foster care must, Catholic experts urge, be viewed as a pro-life issue.

"What we're trying to do," said Kimberley Henkel, a Ph.D. who is executive director of Springs of Love -- a ministry that "encourages, equips and educates Catholics to discern and live out the call to foster and adopt," according to its website -- "is to help create a culture of fostering and adoption in the Catholic Church. And we see fostering and adoption, clearly, as a very significant pro-life issue."

