NATIONAL-DAY-REMEMBRANCE-ABORTED-CHILDREN

People gather for the National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children Sept. 12, 2020, at Allouez Catholic Cemetery in Allouez, Wis. During the hourlong outdoor event, participants listened to speakers, recited the rosary and prayed the Divine Mercy Chaplet. On Sept. 9, 2023, services and gatherings were planned at some 225 locations across the country to mark the yearly observance commemorating the souls of children lost to abortion. (CNS photo/Sam Lucero, The Compass)

A coast-to-coast observance this month commemorates the souls of children lost to abortion.

The National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children takes place Sept. 9, with services and gatherings at some 225 locations across the country. About 56 of those locations are gravesites for the remains of aborted children, while the majority are memorials.

