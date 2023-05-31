UVALDE-INSIGHTS-SCHOOL-SHOOTING

A memorial is displayed outside of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Oct. 19, 2022, for the 19 children and two teachers who lost their lives in a mass shooting May 24, 2022. (OSV News photo/courtesy Catholic Extension)

UVALDE, Texas | One year after the Uvalde mass school shooting, which left 19 students and two teachers dead, officials with Chicago-based Catholic Extension visited the Texas city to renew the organization's solidarity with a community still in the process of healing and announce its financial and tangible support will continue.

"Catholic Extension has a deep and rich history with Uvalde," Father Jack Wall, president of Catholic Extension, said in a statement May 24. "Today we are renewing our commitment to continual support -- in the best ways we can -- to promote ongoing restoration in this faithful community we love, now and for the years to come."

