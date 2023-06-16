BORDER-SITUATION-MIGRANTS

Migrants sleep on gym mats at the CAFEMIN shelter in Mexico City on May 31, 2023. The shelter is currently hosting 500 people, though it is designed for just 100. (OSV News photo/Manuel Rueda)

MEXICO CITY | Every day at around 10 a.m., Anderson Lucena grabs his phone and goes online, hoping to get a life-changing appointment.

He opens CBP One, an app created recently by the U.S. government that schedules appointments at border posts for migrants who want to seek asylum in the U.S.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.