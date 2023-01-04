DAMAR-HAMLIN-HIT

Football fans pray outside the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who was hospitalized after he collapsed on the field during the Monday Night Football game with the Cincinnati Bengals Jan. 2, 2023. Hamlin, an alum of Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh, was in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest following a hit by a Bengals player. (OSV News photo/Cara Owsley, USA Today Network via via Reuters)

The Central Catholic High School community in Pittsburgh is joining in prayer for NFL player Damar Hamlin, a 2016 school graduate, who was critically injured during a Jan. 2 game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin, a safety for the Bills, collapsed after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins during a routine play. According to a statement by the Buffalo Bills, the 24-year-old safety suffered a cardiac arrest following the hit.

