CHRISTOPHER-AWARDS-2023

Christopher Awards are seen in this illustration photo. The Christophers, a New York-based Catholic organization dedicated to bringing examples "of transcendent light borne against darkness," announced the 2023 winners of its awards March 22, 2023. The honors went to TV, cable and streaming programs, feature films, and books for adults and children that affirm "the highest values of the human spirit." (OSV News photo/Paul Schneck, courtesy The Christophers)

NEW YORK | The Christophers, a Catholic organization dedicated to bringing examples of transcendent light borne against darkness, has bestowed their prestigious awards for 2023 on 21 media releases whose work "affirms the highest values of the human spirit."

This year's 74th annual celebration features books, films and television programs that showcase themes of hope, generosity and the quiet, often unseen heroism born of selfless acts.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.