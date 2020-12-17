ORLANDO | “Youth ministry is, and has always been, the response of the parish community to the needs of its young parishioners.”
These words from Andy Baker, youth and young adult ministry coordinator at the Diocese of Palm Beach, resonate with the young followers of Christ in a way that strikes hard and at the core of America’s current coronavirus situation. Regardless of the conditions, these ministers will always supply an outlet for youth to seek the Lord.
For the better part of 2020, churches have adapted to host events, manage Mass, and conduct youth ministry in the terrible wake of the pandemic. Some religious programs have been lucky enough to open to the public again, but under strict guidelines. Others, like many of the youth ministry programs throughout Florida, have chosen to morph into online classes to ensure teens don’t transmit COVID-19 to each other. The Florida Catholic discussed with several youth ministers about the many ways they have kept their young Catholics involved in experiencing Christ while they wait for a return to normal.
Adapting Youth Ministry
As heavily involved as the youth of today are in their smartphones, tablets, and social media platforms, teens of the Catholic Church still want to have their Catholic ministry programs in person. However, until instructed otherwise, they will rely primarily on virtual methods conducted by their parish ministers.
The youth ministry program helmed by Joanna Ojeda at the St. Stephen Parish in Winter Springs “has moved to an almost entirely online or outside program.”
Ojeda, who successfully merged her love of peer ministry with her degree in event planning, has developed “podcasts and YouTube videos that are designed to be listened to and watched as a family.” The brand she created is “The Ordinary Catholic” and “it’s the centralized location for all parents, families, and teens to get their faith formation stuff done.”
The standout section of Ojeda’s online program is the way she gets her young followers to discuss peacefully with other teens about “hot button issues.” She oversees them as they conversate “not to convince the other person, but to share about how we feel about a certain circumstance and listening with the intent to understand rather than the intent to respond.” Ojeda wants her teens to “remember that the other person is still a son or daughter of Christ even if they disagree with you on something.”
Joshua Mazrin, director of evangelization in the Diocese of Venice, navigates both online and in-person gatherings. Recently, Mazrin hosted a youth rally event of 100 kids in a gym. Supported by a live band, the event titled “Worthy,” congregated youths distanced six feet apart and donning facemasks as they viewed a prerecorded video to uplift their spirits. Mazrin also “started a diocesan podcast with guest speakers.” And while the online platform works well to encourage the youth to never lose their faith, “the podcasts are a more passive and supplemental” possibility until the restrictions lift fully and events can return to normal.
Back in the Diocese of Palm Beach, Andrew Baker knows that the kids are overwhelmed with schoolwork and responsibilities that are new to them. Baker believes “any youth ministry Zoom gathering, video message or blog needs to be well thought out, extremely well-executed, and have an intentional target to be effective.”
“Media is good. The Church’s presence in media is needed now more than ever,” said Baker who added diocesan youth retreats have been altered until further notice. “Like many things, our large gatherings, including retreats have all moved to an online platform. Here in the Diocese of Palm Beach we are taking advantage of the great things happening with organizations, like ‘Array of Hope’ and ‘Project YM’ and their greater confirmation retreat platform. In January, we are bringing in virtually Paul J. Kim for a morning of encounter. We are streaming this event into our parishes where they will gather in small groups with their young people and accompany them to an encounter with Christ.”
Cheryl Deneen, director of youth ministry at St. Vincent Ferrer Parish in Boynton Beach, navigates her groups using a “domino effect of kindness, love, compassion and service.” With dozens attending her sessions prior to the pandemic, the switch to Zoom conferences eventually lost its appeal. Deneen adapted and created in-person groups of eight who keep to the social distancing rules. “It was a blessing because since June it has allowed us to pivot toward the small groups concept of which the teens, as well as core mentors, prefer,” she said
Kendel Jordan been accepting the challenges of developing a new system. “It’s like starting from ground zero again in a sense, but that is okay,” said the director of youth ministry at St. Helen Parish in Vero Beach. “My team and I have had to cut away some of the bells and whistles to get at the heart of what we are trying to do. The crowd might be smaller and the meetings simpler, and we might have to sanitize a lot/check temperatures/wear masks, but there is a depth we are reaching day by day and an authenticity that we didn’t realize we were missing before all we had were screens for a while.”
Youth retreats have all been canceled due to the proximity they create. However, Jordan has evolved her strategies. “Our parish has thankfully looked for out-of-the-box ways to keep some retreats at this time when the youth really need it most. While we haven’t left the parish, we have brought retreat experiences to the parish with speakers, Adoration, etc. just in a more spaced-out environment.”
There are high hopes for a year when teens and their youth minister can meet once more. This is a major concern for Adrienne Garalde, coordinator of youth ministry at St. Matthew Parish in Winter Haven. “I am very much a people person and not being able to be with people has taken a toll,” he said. So far, as with other parishes, there has been “a lot of Zoom calls and social media ministry. It’s a lot harder to do ministry in the pandemic.”
The pandemic has made Ojeda become creative to keep the attention of her flock, such as art journaling and game nights. “We have an art class that I teach on Zoom. We were dropping off bags at all the teens houses with snacks and art supplies they need. “The guys really like the game night...the girls like the art nights...doing water coloring or calligraphy. (The pandemic) forces us to get really creative.”
These youth ministers have shown leadership ability to adapt and continue guiding in the face of adversity while they promote the Catholic faith to their groups.
Keep the Faith
With so much happening as a result from the coronavirus, youths — like Catholics of all ages — might have the tendency to slack from practicing their Catholic faith. This, of course, is worrisome for the youth ministers. They want their teens to know that they are not alone in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Supporting their faith in Christ is just as paramount now as it was before.
Developing a new schedule focusing on prayer is a good method. “Encourage them to set their alarm five minutes early each morning to pray a decade of the rosary and share their feelings with God,” Deneen said. “Remind them, God will never give up on them. A faith journey is a personal process. Turn to our Blessed Mother who leads us to her Son. Be patient and trust God.” And when conducting youth events, she suggests ministers “allow them to talk and vent. Listen with understanding. Pray together.”
Taking responsibility into her own hands is one way Jordan handles her ministry duties by using “a lot of intentional outreach and patience. Maybe it looks less like them coming into the parish center for a Bible study and more like me dropping off a care package or making a phone call to let them know that the Church is here and cares for them.” Knowing her teens will endure hardships is a situation she wants her teens to face with vigor because, in the end, their faith will be stronger for it. “And a lot of our ministry topics are focusing on the big topics that are weighing on their shoulders, giving them permission to wrestle with doubt and seek answers.”
Other youth ministers, like Baker, haven’t changed teaching tactics. “I tell all our youth ministry leaders to listen to them. Listen to them. Listen to them. After you listen to them, walk with them, and listen some more,” he said. Providing genuine care and being available to hear out the teens is the only way to ensure they stay along God’s side.
“Share with them your amazing witness of how Christ works in yourself and pinpoint where you see Christ working in them. Like Jesus on the road to Emmaus, walk in the wrong direction with them until He has revealed himself through you and they run back in the opposite direction to tell everyone else about their encounter. Youth ministry is more essential than Walmart, McDonalds or even Target and our youth ministers, parish catechetical leaders and their pastors are on the front lines and need our prayers and our support daily.”
Using the foundation of trust the youth ministers have developed with the teens throughout the years is how Adrienne Garalde treats this problem. “The simple answer is to really get to their hearts. Meet them where they are at and knowing each individual child needs individual attention,” he said. Garalde does this by “building that relationship with them. At our parish, we have several different small groups for different age groups, and in those small groups they get to rely on their small group leaders to help them in their faith.”
Regardless of lockdowns and quarantines, the Catholic youths of Florida should know they have not been disregarded. It is quite the opposite — their youth ministers are more concerned now for their safety and for their keeping with their prayers. Whatever the future holds, the Catholic youth ministers of the Dioceses of Orlando, Palm Beach, and Venice will be there to support their young followers of Christ.
“I have a lot of hope that things will get back to normal,” Ojeda said. “Even if things don’t go back to normal for a long time, I do hope that were going to be able to continue to walk with each other in ways that are meaningful.”