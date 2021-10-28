ORLANDO | As confident a speaker as he is a seasoned musician, professional organist Peter Richard Conte greeted the hundreds in the audience there to enjoy the show with a brief introduction first before wowing them with his rendition of the Leonard Bernstein overture to Candide. The entire event went on in that fashion. Between each set of pipes blasting their specifically tuned sounds into the open Basilica, Conte would discuss the next piece, its history, and what it meant to him as a lifelong organist.
As busy as Conte was on the evening of Oct. 15, he granted the Florida Catholic a few moments to speak with him about his career in the music business, his faith, and what he hopes his audience experiences during his set that night. William Picher, director of Liturgy and Music for the Shrine, also sat down to discuss the hopeful effects music has on worshippers who attend the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe.
“I’ve always loved music,” Conte said about his beginnings in the industry. Recalling his youth, he said, “We took a family trip when I was six years old cross country and all I remember is the drive into the Mormon tabernacle complex and seeing that pipe organ and telling my dad ‘I want to play that thing.’ And that’s where it all started. And ever since I’ve had a love for the pipe organ.”
Picher also started his music career with a fondness for the pipe organ. “I’ve been a musician all my life. It’s what I know how to do. I started playing organ very young and drifted into trumpet and played that for many years and wound up coming back to the organ and church music ministry. And I love it,” he said. “I wouldn’t want to be any other place.”
A major part of the pipe organ’s presence at The Basilica is its ability to provide its parishioners with not only a grand sense of powerful wonder, but of celebration to worship the Lord. “I look at the concerts that we do as an outreach because” of the probable chances of The Basilica’s worshippers always being new. “All the time people raise their hands,” when Picher asks how many of people have never attended the Basilica. “I think of it as bringing people who don’t necessarily go to church here into the building and then let the art and music work on them. And Christ can work through all those different mediums to reach those people.”
For Conte, each set he plays has a connection with his Christian faith. “(His music) plays quite a big role,” he said. “In fact, several of tonight’s (pieces) are dedicated to Our Lady. I’m playing two versions of the Regina Coeli, which is an Easter hymn.” For the finale of the night, Conte “will finish up the program with a very inspiring work by Marcel Dupré—the Symphonie-Passion, the last movement, The Resurrection. There are many Liturgical elements that are imbedded within this program. To me, they are very spiritually moving.”
Inspiration and genuine respect are what Conte wants his audience to take from his performance and “how incredible this instrument is, this new organ here at The Basilica,” he said. “The Schoenstein & Company’s, Jack Bethards, builds the Rolls Royce’s of instruments. This organ at The Basilica is absolutely stupendous. The symphonic nature of the instrument, the warmth of tone, the orchestral colors—there are a very few organ builders who can do this kind of work and it’s an honor to play it. I hope people leave here feeling inspired by what they hear.”
In 2019, the massive pipe organ at The Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe was completed. A sight to behold, the Magnificent Pipe Organ uses 5,271 pipes with the largest pipe 37 feet long and 18 inches in diameter and weighs 385 pounds. Beyond the exterior pipes rest hundreds of others all organized in detailed columns and rows and ranging in various sizes. The Gallery, Swell, Pedal, and Solo divisions house hundreds of expertly crafted pipes, some that open and close to control the volume of each music note. Every pipe throughout the Basilica has been painted to perfection and made with zinc, lead or tin. Each chamber was made with exact precision to ensure the music will flow evenly throughout The Basilica.
Many of the reeds (pipes designed for expressing sound) are “hooded” or bent to reduce dust from settling inside and compromising the sound. Among the numerous reeds stands the Grand Harmonic Trumpet, the primary reed that has the power to take over the entire Basilica with its mighty resonance.
“We’ve had an annual Christmas concert here for many years—The Basilica Choir and a full orchestra,” Picher said, hoping the upcoming Advent season will allow more concerts. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the setbacks of the Delta variant, many of the planned concert series at The Basilica during the last two years were canceled. Although rumblings of an intended Christmas concert they have every year still may be likely.
Regarding plans for the concert series to continue next year, Picher has high hopes. “My vision, as far as the organ, is to have a major artist come every year and kick off the concert series in October…and then a different artist every year. That will be a wonderful way to show off this incredible instrument that we are just so blessed to have.”
Before leaving the interview to handle preparations for Conte and his night, Picher made sure he expressed his genuine gratitude to the contributors who made the pipe organ project possible. “Thank you to all the donors who have enabled us to get this wonderful instrument. Thank you for the incredible leadership at the Shrine: Father Harte, the founding rector; Father Ed (McCarthy); Father Paul (Henry) and now Father Bob Webster,” Picher said. “They have all been so supportive of the music and the growth of the music and I’m just eternally grateful for that.”
The night ended with Conte’s performance of the Dupré piece, pushing each organ pipe to its maximum while the audience began to hoot and holler. The filled Basilica then stood, clapped and roared in celebration. Conte bowed.
For more information about The Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, visit https://maryqueenoftheuniverse.org/.
