ORLANDO | During the canonization of 10 men and women earlier this month, Pope Francis said the lives of the saints prove that holiness is not an unreachable goal accomplished by a select few but comes from acknowledging and sharing God’s love.
The group canonized included one layman, and nine women and men of consecrated religious congregation. They were founders of congregations, a superior general, a hermit who inspired the founding of a congregation, and a Carmelite priest who displayed enormous faith during World War II.
For members of the religious congregations represented by the newest saints, the canonization held profound moments because the moment not only highlighted the individual priests and nuns, but the charism of their beloved congregations as well.
The women and men who were canonized and represent religious communities include:
• César de Bus, the French founder of the Fathers of Christian Doctrine, who was born in 1544 and died in 1607.
• Luigi Maria Palazzolo, Italian founder of the Congregation of the Sisters of the Poor, who lived 1827-1886.
• Giustino Maria Russolillo, Italian founder of the Society of Divine Vocations for men and the Vocationist Sisters, 1891-1955.
• Charles de Foucauld, French priest and hermit, born in 1858 and killed in 1916. His inspiration and writings led to the founding of the Little Brothers of Jesus.
• Anna Maria Rubatto, Italian founder of the order now known as the Capuchin Sisters of Mother Rubatto, who lived 1844-1904.
• Maria Domenica Mantovani, co-founder and first superior general of the Little Sisters of the Holy Family, born in 1862 and died in 1934.
• Titus Brandsma, Dutch Carmelite priest and journalist, who was born in 1881 and martyred in 1942.
• Carolina Santocanale, Italian founder of the Congregation of the Capuchin Sisters of the Immaculate of Lourdes, who lived 1852-1923.
• Marie Rivier, French founder of the Sisters of the Presentation of Mary. She was born in 1768 and died in 1838.
These congregations serve across the globe, including in the Sunshine state. St. Titus Brandsma has a particular tie — Carmelite Father Michael Driscoll, who resides with the Carmelites who serve in Boca Raton in the Diocese of Palm Beach, is the bearer of miraculous healing of cancer due to the intercession of St. Brandsma. The Carmelites of the Province of the Most Pure Heart of Mary serve in the following areas of Florida:
• Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in Osprey and a retirement house nearby in Nokomis, in the Diocese of Venice; and
• St. William Parish in Naples in the Diocese of Venice.
Carmelites of the St. Elias Province are serving at St. Jude Parish in Boca Raton in the Diocese of Palm Beach.
Among the thousands of pilgrims gathered for the canonization were two dozen parishioners of St. Patrick Parish in Mount Dora who traveled with their pastor, Vocationist Father Jimson Varghese. He met up with fellow Vocationist fathers from across the globe to celebrate the canonization of Father Giustino Maria Russolillo, Italian founder of the Society of Divine Vocations for men and the Vocationist Sisters.
Father Varghese is one of four Vocationist priests who serve in Florida. The three other priests serve at St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Apopka, including Father Mathew Vettath Joseph, pastor, Father Robinson Gonzalez, parochial vicar, and Father Hank Sargado.
FYI
There are many forms of consecrated life for men and women in the Catholic Church. Each form is unique, but all are united in their mission to serve the Lord, whether it be by a life dedicated to apostolic service, cloistered prayer, or another type of apostolate. Summaries of each form of consecrated life listed below is described in the Catechism of the Catholic Church. For more information, visit https://www.usccb.org/committees/clergy-consecrated-life-vocations/forms-consecrated-life-church.
Evangelical Counsels
Eremitic Life
Consecrated Virgins and Widows
Religious Life
Secular Institutes
Societies of Apostolic Life
To find resources for men and women discerning a consecrated vocation, visit https://www.usccb.org/committees/clergy-consecrated-life-vocations/vocations
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.