ST. AUGUSTINE | Oleg Sotnik moved to St. Augustine in 2014 from New York, but the Ukrainian community in North Central Florida has existed for decades, entrenched in politics and every field and profession.
Like many of his compatriots, to participate in the Mass in his native Ukrainian, he either had to livestream it or drive two hours south to Apopka to St. Mary Protectress Ukrainian Catholic Church, the closest community to St. Augustine. Commuting to Apopka was an all-day affair.
“For a lot of people, it was not convenient,” Sotnik said.
Because the community in the St. Augustine area was growing, the faithful gathered across a myriad of social networking groups. When Bishop Bodhan Danylo, eparch of the Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy of St. Josaphat in Parma, visited Apopka last year, several who regularly made the commute asked his assistance in establishing a church in their area.
Together with Father Roman Kuzminskyi, pastor of St. Mary Protectress, they approached the Diocese of St. Augustine for permission to having local celebrations for the Ukrainian Catholic community. St. Augustine Bishop Felipe Estévez granted their request, and provided San Sebastian Catholic Church as a location for services, with the cooperation of Father John Gillespie, San Sebastian’s pastor.
Father Kuzminskyi agreed to travel to St. Augustine about two times a month to celebrate the Ukrainian Mass. The first Mass was held Jan. 5, 2022. What started as a community of 30 began to swell to almost 100, thanks to word-of-mouth from members like Sotnik. Having a physical place in the region to worship meant a lot of community members. Although most live in St. Augustine, many come from Jacksonville, Palm Coast and beyond.
And since the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the end of February, that physical worship space has mean even more. Although Father Kuzminskyi had already traveled to St. Augustine the week before to celebrate Mass, he returned to celebrate Mass and pray with his fellow Ukrainians Feb. 25, two days after the official invasion.
“Ukrainian people, in general, are very religious people and this is a great opportunity to unite our Coptic community and pray for peace in Ukraine — especially at this time with this tragic event happening,” Sotnik said. “People are dying and people from all over the world are uniting. The Catholic Church is the perfect place to unite and send our prayers, collect donations for Ukrainian soldiers and orphans and for people who are displaced. This is very good timing for support for our country and our community.”
Ukraine’s relationship with Christianity goes back centuries. Tradition says that St. Andrew traveled north of the Black Sea and preached there. Saints Cyril and Methodius followed up in the ninth century by adapting a specialized alphabet from Greek. Called the Cyrillic alphabet, it fueled Ukrainian literacy and scholarship, and it’s still used by Slavic peoples.
By the 900s, there was at least one church in Kyiv, in what is now the capital of Ukraine. Queen Olga accepted Christianity and was baptized in the 950s, but the breakthrough came with her grandson Volodymyr (known in Russia as Vladimir) and fell in love with the eastern Christianity of Byzantium for the ethereal beauty of its liturgy. He renounced paganism and accepted baptism in 988 – then had everyone in Kyiv baptized in the Dnieper River, which runs through the city. That led to conversion in other Slavic lands, in what are now Russia and Belarus. His kingdom followed Byzantine Christianity in the Great Schism of 1054, which produced what is now the Eastern Orthodox Communion. The Russian Orthodox Church then became centralized in Moscow in 1325.
In the seven centuries since, the Ukrainian church has been united and divided, and greatly affected by edicts and bans made by Russians tsars and Soviet leaders. It was only after 1989, when Soviet life was liberalized, did the Greek Catholic tradition in Ukraine begin to revive. By then, many Ukrainians had fled, establishing new churches in Europe, Australia and the Americas.
The news of the St. Augustine community uniting and gathering for formal services got the attention of Bishop Bohdan J. Danylo, who was appointed Eparch of the Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy of St. Josaphat in Parma, Ohio, by Pope Francis in 2014. A native of Poland, he was ordained a priest for the Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy in 1996.
Bishop Danylo called Father Kuzminskyi to say he would be traveling to St. Augustine to celebrate Mass with the North Florida community. During his visit March 12, 2022, Bishop Danylo officially established the Encounter of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Mission Parish in St. Augustine. Almost 100 gathered at San Sebastian Parish to hear their bishop pray with them and bless their mission.
Sotnik said the reaction from the community upon receiving a visit from Bishop Danylo was “delight, grateful and thankful that this became true for our community.” During the Mass, the bishop spoke about the Ukrainian community and “most importantly he was praying for the people in Ukraine.”
“It was very meaningful to pray for peace in Ukraine and for supporting our families over there and each other over here,” Sotnik said. “Creating a church was a starting point for the Ukrainian community to become united.”
Despite the obstacles of establishing the community, Sotnik said he is beholden to Father Kuzminskyi and St. Sebastian’s pastor Father Gillespie for facilitating “a place where we can worship and be united and pray to God together.”
Father Kuzminskyi reaffirmed that the North Florida Ukrainian community can count him traveling from Apopka to St. Augustine to celebrate Mass twice a month. He said his sacrifice has brought to life a center of worship for many in an unanticipated time of dire need. He added he was motivated by “a desire to serve for the people who want it and those who do not have the opportunity to go far.”
Glenda Meekins and Jean Gonzalez in Orlando and Jim Davis in Fort Lauderdale contributed to this report.
