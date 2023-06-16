Execution vigil

An Our Lady of Lourdes, Daytona Beach, parishioner prays at the execution of Donald David Dillbeck, Feb. 23, 2023.

 GLENDA MEEKINS | FC

ORLANDO, Fla. | As the U.S. bishops gathered for their spring plenary assembly, they voted June 15 to approve a letter intended for Pope Francis that also denounced Florida's planned execution that day.

"Sadly, on this very day, as this assembly meets, the state of Florida is set to execute a convicted man. We share in your opposition to the death penalty," the U.S. bishops wrote. The letter included mentions of not just the death penalty, but other items that would be discussed during the bishops' June 15-16 meeting at the Omni Championsgate Resort located in the southern part of the Diocese of Orlando.

