Grace Reed is a graduate of John Carroll High School in Fort Pierce who overcame traumatic injuries from an all-terrain vehicle accident to ru…
FORT PIERCE | Grace Reed, one of the Treasure Coast’s leading athletes, was running along and on top of the world, when bam!
“I was riding in a side-by-side vehicle when it flipped over and fell on me,” said Grace, an 18-year-old graduate at John Carroll High School in Fort Pierce. The accident on the all-terrain vehicle happened during her junior year on Feb. 21, 2022, in western Fort Pierce. “My hip bone was shattered in half. My femur was broken, and both of my legs were broken. … When I woke up, I thought, ‘Will I be able to run again?’ I couldn’t feel my legs.”
Running was first the first thing that popped in her mind because Grace was on both the varsity track and field and cross-country teams at her school has been an avid runner since she was a child. She has been a standout runner throughout her school years catching the eye of coaches.
But the accident itself is a blur. She scarcely recalls the police arriving, and she barely remembers her father, Ryan Reed, and a family friend praying over her. The emergency rescue ambulance came with its red flashing light and siren.
But Grace distinctly remembers the Trauma Hawk helicopter that landed at the small airport near the accident site. The Trauma Hawk team carefully airlifted her to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in Fort Pierce.
“I felt no pain,” she said. “I was not afraid. I knew that God would protect me. I knew that God would keep me safe.”
Next, came the emergency room, doctor exams, x-rays and gloomy reports. Grace’s injuries were severe. Her comeback would require the help of good surgeons, doctors and therapy. She was in her own personal race to get back on her feet.
“Everyone was supportive,” said Grace. “People were praying for me.”
Over the next three weeks, Grace endured three surgeries. Surgeons implanted a plate to help repair her pelvis. A steel rod was inserted in her leg. Prayers continued for her healing.
After the surgeries, she was transferred to Palm Beach Children’s Hospital at St. Mary Medical Center in West Palm Beach for recovery and rehabilitation.
“They got me to be more mobile so I could use a wheelchair,” she recalled. “I could move my legs a little.”
Grace’s friends, family members, teachers and coaches checked in on her, sent cards and flowers. Classmates visited lifting up her spirits.
“Grace is very kind to others, ” said Michael Bryk, assistant principal at John Carroll, who mentioned Grace’s outreach mentoring students in the sports program. “She has helped the younger students. She is very passionate about her sport.”
During hospital stays, Grace, a member of the National Honor Society, kept up with studies. “My teachers would have me do assignments. I had been making straight A’s the whole year.”
Her goal was not only to pass with flying colors, but to come back to school before her junior year ended.
“I came back to school on the last week,” she said. “I was using a walker.”
Her classmates, teachers and coaches welcomed her as she made her school entrance finding new found strength in the comradery.
“Some people were staring,” she said about the students surprised to see the strong runner struggling to move. “My body was swollen, and I had lost all the muscle in my legs because I hadn’t been using them.”
Grace continued classes that week finishing with her classmates and getting all As on her report card. “I was strong enough by the last day to use crutches.”
During the summer break, her goal was to walk again without using any aids. Her rehabilitation over the summer months was a slow but constant journey requiring patience, determination and dedication. She stayed the course entering a physical therapy program for athletes at a local center.
“I am a positive person,” she said. “I knew God would help me. He gave me the skills to run. I wanted to work hard to get back.”
Headstrong Grace walked every day with the help of her crutches, adding on a street block or two each day finally getting up to a mile and then three miles. She began biking and cross-training to improve her overall performance and muscle tone.
In July, five months after her accident Grace crossed a major hurdle — she got the OK from her doctors to start jogging. She was slow at the start, but determined to improve her time. She continued to get stronger and build muscle. The season began. She continued to progress, pick up speed and confidence.
Finally qualifying for the 2022 cross country championships held Nov. 5 in Tallahassee, she was ready for state competition.
Entering the competition with a strained calf, she was determined to cross the finish line. With her teammates cheering her and putting trust in the Lord, Grace finished in the girls 5000 M Class 1 A match with a time of 20:51, taking 65th place.
In the eyes of all rooting for Grace, she was top winner deserving of honors for her hard work to come back. “
Grace Reed is truly an example to our school community of the virtue of fortitude,” said Corey Heroux, principal of John Carroll High School. “Her resilience and grit in the face of adversity are truly admirable, and I think she shows all of us that if we put our faith in God, trust him, and work hard, nothing is impossible. I am proud to call her a JCHS graduate. … “Her story is truly an inspiration to our entire community.”
The win set the new path for Grace’s come back in 2023 season. She made tremendous strides and had good showings. She advanced to state championships for the two-mile run, after taking second place in regional competitions with a time of 11:46.
Grace landed a scholarship at Florida Southern in Lakeland, where she will run both cross-country and track. Now that the fanfare of John Carroll graduation ceremonies has passed, she is ready for more conditioning during the summer break.
“This summer, I will keep training,” she said. “I am excited to be competing in college sports and being there on campus. I trust in God’s plan for me. I told God that I would do everything I can for him. I trust that he will help me.”
Grace’s college goal is to earn a degree in Exercise Science to help others. “I want to be a physical therapist,” she said. “After the accident, I decided to go into that direction. I think it is God’s plan.”
