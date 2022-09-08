What does an archivist do at the Diocese of Orlando chancery building?

Visit https://www.thefloridacatholic.org

ORLANDO  |  As Renae Bennett gives a tour throughout the Orlando Diocese Chancery, she holds a genuine enthusiasm for the history on display.

For an archivist like Bennett, each day brings a new experience to appreciate the history of the Catholic Church.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.