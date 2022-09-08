ORLANDO | As Renae Bennett gives a tour throughout the Orlando Diocese Chancery, she holds a genuine enthusiasm for the history on display.
For an archivist like Bennett, each day brings a new experience to appreciate the history of the Catholic Church.
“One of the most poignant items in the collection is Bishop Norbert Dorsey’s religious habit. He was a member of the Congregation of the Passionists, and he wore his habit for many years,” said Renae Bennett, the archivist at the Diocese of Orlando. “I read in an interview with him that after he became a bishop, one of the things he most missed was wearing his habit, and I found that so honest and touching.”
Both on her office walls and the walls of the four-story chancery, Bennett is surrounded by paintings and photos and documents decades old. She is a walking historian of the Catholic church of central Florida. She highlights certain items — old photos of past Orlando bishops and how three stories of stained-glass windows represent the Holy Trinity.
How does the diocese come into a treasure trove of different material? Sometimes material is inherited, as with the case of archival material from the Diocese of St. Augustine after the Diocese of Orlando was established in 1968. Sometimes the archivist picks up materials, such as photos, scrapbooks and newsletters from parishes, schools and laity.
Other times it’s the archivist who will pursue new artifacts.
“Archivists do seek items to acquire for the collections. We seek to add new things not already there, and to add to existing collections. Often seeing a photograph of something or reading a story about a person or parish can trigger a search for material,” Bennett explained. “For example, there was an article from 1972 in the Florida Catholic about a cookbook created at St. Andrew Parish that was made from old paneling from the church. Upon contacting the parish, they were able to find one still owned by a parishioner who kindly donated it to the archives for posterity.”
Whether it’s finding a historical fact or answering a question from Bishop John Noonan, or verifying information about a parish’s founding or the name of an artist who designed a mosaic in a parish chapel, each discovery excites Bennett.
“(I’m grateful knowing) my work contributes to the collective memory of God’s people within the Catholic Church,” she said. “I can conduct my work prayerfully, and with respect and dignity for the materials in my care.”
A part of the archives in the Orlando Diocese is the chancery building itself, which was built 1940 as a courthouse and a post office. Bennett has scanned original blueprints of the building with “one of the drawings of the original flagpole” as well as “appointment letters for Irish clergy coming over from Ireland to serve in Florida.”
Housing archives can be an issue that necessitates creativity. Along with areas of the chancery, Bennett said the diocese does utilize off-site storage with a secure, temperature-controlled environment. She is thankful that Bishop Noonan supports the archives and understands the importance of preserving the history of the local Church.
Yet, as special as an item might be, not everything gets archived.
“It’s partly determined by a ‘retention policy,’ which outlines what is to be kept either permanently or for ‘x’ number of years … materials are digitized for preservation and access,” Bennett said. “Documents can be preserved online so the physical paper no longer has to be handled. The more something is pulled to use the more chances there are that it can be stained, torn, exposed to harmful light, and other damaging situations. … People often think to digitize means being able to dispose of all the paper and that is not the case,” Bennett explained. “For many types of materials there are legal as well as historical reasons to keep something in its physical form.”
Isabel Medina, assistant archivist and museum coordinator at St. Thomas University in the Archdiocese of Miami, explained how digitizing archives offers greater access to “the faithful and to others who may need access such as researchers, publishers or journalists.” She said requested archives can be sent through email, Google Drive, Dropbox, and WeTransfer.
“Anyone can send a request to see something specific from the collection or visit for a tour of the archive and museum. Items from the collection may be requested for personal use, for parochial events, and for publishing there is a formal request that needs processing,” Medina said. “The (digitizing) process is almost the same for physical media, such as photographs, documents, and slides, except that these items get scanned. The entire collection regardless of format must be carefully handled … the most difficult to transition are films, U-Matic and VHS tapes, and other recordings.”
Like Bennett, Medina spoke about the importance of finding space for materials. Because the majority of archives are never totally destroyed once converted to digital media, securing more space for the physical archives is critical.
“We make space,” Medina said. “Sometimes we find books that a person used to read, which have no historical value, and those are sent to the library to get more space.”
Medina’s most impressive moment as a Catholic archivist was to exhibit the embroidered cover used by St. John Paul II on his pastoral visit to Miami in September 1987. She said this preserving of Catholic history in south Florida is “the most rewarding part of working for a Catholic diocesan archives.”
“The Holy Father John Paul II kneeled to pray on a prie-dieu (a type of prayer desk primarily intended for private devotional use), covered by an embroidered cloth made by Karl Duprie, especially for the pope’s visit,” Medina said. “Many in Miami have seen the cover. For me, it’s a blessing to see it every day.”
