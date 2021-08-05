W. Thomas Zeigler Jr. has been affirming his innocence in a quadruple homicide since he awoke in a hospital bed after attacked and shot at the crime scene on Christmas Eve 1975. While he disavowed his guilt for the crime that took the lives of his wife, his in-laws and another man, he was convicted of murder and sent to Florida’s death row. Since then, his case has been locked in different appeals to prove his innocence, and after some two decades of trying, Zeigler finally gets the opportunity to clear his name through DNA testing.
Ninth Judicial State Attorney Monique H. Worrell agreed to support the testing. Before winning the seat in 2020, she spent 16 years at the University of Florida teaching a criminal defense clinic and was director of its Criminal Justice Center.
Former State Attorney Aramis Ayala tasked Worrell with creating its first conviction integrity unit. After researching the Zeigler case, Worrell said it merited DNA testing. While Ayala did not grant testing, Worrell now has. The Tampa Bay Times reported agreement, signed by one of her assistant state attorneys on May 18, releases all of the evidence in Zeigler’s case to his attorneys for testing at a lab certified by the American Society of Crime Laboratory Directors.
The Florida Catholic first began researching this case in 1999, and has corresponded with Zeigler through letters, in-person interviews at the prison and e-mails. Look in future editions for continued information about this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.