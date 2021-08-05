W. Thomas Zeigler Jr. has been affirming his innocence in a quadruple homicide since he awoke in a hospital bed after attacked and shot at the crime scene in Winter Garden on Christmas Eve 1975.
While he disavowed his guilt for the crime that took the lives of his wife, Eunice, his in-laws and another man, he was convicted of murder and sent to Florida’s death row. Since then, his case has been locked in different appeals to prove his innocence, and after some two decades of trying, Zeigler finally gets the opportunity to clear his name through DNA testing.
Ninth Judicial State Attorney Monique H. Worrell, who represents Orange and Osceola counties, agreed to support the testing. Before winning the seat in 2020, she spent 16 years at the University of Florida teaching a criminal defense clinic and was director of its Criminal Justice Center.
Former State Attorney Aramis Ayala tasked Worrell with creating its first conviction integrity unit. After researching the Zeigler case, Worrell said it merited DNA testing. While Ayala did not grant testing, Worrell now has.
The Tampa Bay Times reported agreement, signed by one of her assistant state attorneys on May 18, releases all of the evidence in Zeigler’s case to his attorneys for testing at a lab certified by the American Society of Crime Laboratory Directors.
The development elated both Zeigler and his original trial attorney, who still advocates for the case. The Florida Catholic first began researching this case in 1999, and that attorney, Ralph "Terry" Hadley of Orlando, was one of the first people the Florida Catholic interviewed regarding the case.
"This case was loaded with unfair tactics by the prosecution," Hadley told the Florida Catholic in 2000. "Tommy Zeigler did not get a fair shake from investi- gators or the judicial system. If there was ever a case that could warrant a moratorium on the death penalty, the Zeigler case would be one."
Hadley's conviction to his former client and stalwart friend remains true as it did in 1975, 2000 and 2021. He worked to get the state attorney's office to agree to DNA testing, which was granted by Worrell at the end of May. Her reason? According to a report by the Orlando Sentinel, Worrell stated her office would support Zeigler’s request for testing after multiple denials to “ensure that there is no miscarriage of justice.”
But then came June and a bombshell from the Attorney General Ashley Moody's office in Tallahassee. Stating the request for testing did not meet procedural rules, Florida’s attorney general asked the courts to block the pact between the state attorney and Zeigler's attorneys.
They state attorney's office said that the defense team should have gone through their office to ask for testing, and not the state attorney's office because its office represents the prosecution in appeals. It would want the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to do the testing.
Zeigler's lawyers said that reasoning was not valid because it had been working for years trying to secure DNA testing for their case using an unbiased laboratory that neither have a tie to the defense or the prosecution.
The Attorney General's office also stated that further testing would not prove Zeigler's innocence. This is not a uncommon argument from that office, which is long held that DNA testing would not change the outcome of this case.
However, in 2001, the Florida Catholic was in the downtown Orlando courtroom when then-County Circuit Judge Donald E. Grincewicz granted DNA testing listening to arguments for almost two hours from Zeigler's appeal lawyers and representatives of the state attorney's office.
As reported by the Florida Catholic, the testing showed a chink in the prosecution's theory, which claimed Zeigler acted alone and killed four people. In the instance of his father-in-law, Perry Edwards, the prosecution claimed Zeigler held the man in a headlock and beat him, causing Zeigler's shirt to be saturated with Edwards' blood. It was a dramatic and theatric moment offered by that then-state attorney Robert Eagan during the trial as he mimed the violent motions as he sternly told the court and jury how Zeigler killed four people, by himself, mercilessly.
But DNA testing done on a portion of Zeigler's shirt revealed Edwards' blood was absent from the shirt. Instead Edwards' blood was found on the knee and cuffs of Charlie Mays, the fourth person killed at the crime scene. The defense contends Mays was not a victim but a perpetrator, who accomplices killed before leaving Zeigler's store, and DNA proved it.
Zeigler recalled well both the day DNA testing was granted and when results were revealed.
"The first thing that hit me was this is over with," Zeigler told the Florida Catholic in 2012. "(The DNA results) prove everything I've been saying for years. The truth. There is no way the state could get around it."
Judge Grincewicz, who granted the testing, was moved to another judicial position before the defense presented the DNA results. The new judge on the case, Reginald Whitehead, ruled the new DNA evidence did not warrant a new trial.
But that did not stop Zeigler's legal team to continue pushing for further DNA testing. While they are convinced the testing from two decades ago reveal Zeigler's innocence and proves the prosecution's theory used in trial was wrong. And why further testing?
DNA testing was not available at the time of the crime in the mid-1970s. And even though it was granted 25 years after the crime, two decades have passed and scientific leaps and breakthroughs have resulted in better DNA testing techniques. In 2016, the defense argued in court during an evidentiary motion to test evidence using touch DNA, which analyzes skin cells left behind when assailants touch victims, weapons or something else at a crime scene.
During the motion, the defense brought in an expert witness on touch DNA to describe what it is, how it would be done and how pieces of evidence would be analyzed. The hearing was both educational and revealed a determination by the defense to getting final justice in the case.
However, Judge Whitehead denied the motion stating no testing would change the outcome of the 1976 trial. On appeal to Florida's Supreme Court, the high court denied the request not on the idea that it wouldn't change the trial outcome, but that the request was procedurally barred. The court stated, "The fact that Zeigler now wishes to use more advanced technology to test the some items of clothing does not make his request new. It does not change that this Court has already concluded that the absence of Perry's DNA on Zeigler's clothing is not exculpatory."
But while the court might state that, the defense has not and will not. And it is not the only collective body that believes that. Zeigler has amassed supporters from across the United States and also in Canada, the United Kingdom and New Zealand. Supporters include former law enforcement, investigators, journalists, college students and even jurors who served on the original trial. The case has been the center of a handful of network television shows and documentaries. In 1992, the late Philip Finch wrote the book, "Fatal Flaw: A True Story of Malice and Murder in a Small Southern Town." In 2016, the Medill Justice Project of Northwestern University brought students from the Illinois to Orlando and Winter Garden to investigate the case in which students discovered crucial details missed, conflicting accounts from key witnesses and ballistic evidence that raised questions about the guilt of Zeigler.
So why block DNA testing, especially if it would be from an unbiased lab agreed upon by Zeigler's lawyers and the office of the Orange-Osceola state attorney? Worrell never spoke on Zeigler's innocence or guilt; she stated she supported testing to “ensure that there is no miscarriage of justice.”
and has corresponded with Zeigler through letters, in-person interviews at the prison and e-mails. Look in future editions for continued information about this story.
