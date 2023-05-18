ORLANDO | When Trace Trylko says he has a ton of shirts, that’s not so much hyperbole as it is a fact.
The executive director of St. Vincent de Paul Orlando reported he and volunteers had collected all the shirts donated to the Long Sleeve Relief campaign. And the results? A total of 5,689 long-sleeve shirts..
Trylko was quick to give credit to Vincentians, staffers at the St. Vincent de Paul stores and all the donors for those record-breaking donation results. Along with the shirts, the conference delivered 60 boxes of donated diapers to the Farmworkers Association in Apopka.
Now in its 18th year, the Florida Catholic Media sponsors the Long Sleeve Relief Drive to benefit farmworkers. It officially began Ash Wednesday (Feb. 22) and ran through Holy Thursday (April 6). The focus of the drive is to donate clean, used or new men’s and women’s cotton long-sleeve shirts that can be used in the fields. Rough working conditions, exposure to weather, many washings, etc., create an ever-present need for long-sleeve shirts, which protect workers from bites and stings from various insects, and from contamination from sprays that help protect crops.
Thanks to the partnership with St. Vincent de Paul and Catholic Charities, drop-off locations were offered throughout the state. The success of the campaign wouldn’t be possible without the generous support of St. Vincent de Paul and its Vincentians.
While the conference’s delivery might not have weighed 2,000 pounds, its still is just a ton of shirts. And those weren’t the only shirts donated to the annual campaign. From schools to Knights of Columbus councils, organizations adopted the campaign and sponsored drives. As reported earlier in the campaign, which ran from Ash Wednesday to Thursday of Holy Week, youngsters of St. Joseph School in Stuart adopted the campaign for the kindergarten social justice project. It not only inspired school members to collect hundreds of shirts, it also served as a lesson about challenges faced by farmworkers who work to put food on tables across Florida the United States.
“We had talked a lot about what farmworkers do for us. How much they give us and how we want to be thankful for that. We talked about Florida and how hot it gets and how farmworkers needs the long sleeve shirts for the sun protection and keep themselves cool,” said Tanya McDaniels, one of the two kindergarten teachers. “It touched my heart because there are so many caring students who brought in shirts, and are so willing to help people in need. It was great seeing how much they cared.”
The Knights of Columbus Blessed Mother Council 13338 at Emmanuel Parish in Delray Beach believes in the campaign so much that it budgets a contribution to it on an annual basis. For the past three years, the council has contributed $500 to the effort.
“When it came up then, they all agreed how worthwhile it is, and said, ‘Let’s put it in the budget so that every year we would be able to make a contribution.’ And that’s the way it developed,” said Dominic Scaduto, past council trustee.
According to Kristen Maheu, Long-Sleeve Relief coordinator for the Florida Catholic Media, the campaign garnered a total of $4,200, which will be distributed among farmworker organizations across the state. That monetary amount along with the countless shirts donated, along with infant and baby items, is a direct display of how much Florida Catholic readers support the indispensable work of farmworkers, many times seen as invisible workers.
The Florida Catholic Media looks forward to offering the campaign again during Lent 2024. But another focus of the campaign is to inspire readers to become aware of farmworker issues all year long. Check out advocacy alerts from the farmworker offices about legislation that affects workers, whether it revolves around chemical and/or sun exposure or immigration. Consider with volunteering at farmworker offices. Need more information, visit some websites below:
To all our readers we give a ton of thanks for participating in this annual drive.
To find out more about the Long Sleeve Relief campaign, contact Kristen Maheu at kmaheu@thefloridacathoic.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.