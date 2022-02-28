ST. PETERSBURG | Alexandra Yanovski arrived early for Mass at Epiphany Ukrainian Catholic Church in St. Petersburg, even though she is not a Catholic.
“I’m half Jewish and half Christian,” said the consulting professional from Tampa.
But her reason to coming to the small church was because she is Ukrainian and her beloved country needs prayers and so much more.
“This is not a military operation. This is a war,” said Yanovski, who was born in Berdychiv in the Zhytomyr Oblast of northern Ukraine, west and slightly south of Kyiv. “I grew up speaking Russian. I learned Ukrainian when I was 7. But now, I am embarrassed to speak Russian.”
Yanovski came to the United States in 1997 and became a citizen in 2008, but her heart, friends and some family are still in the Eastern European country facing military attacks by Vladymir Putin and his Russian military. Internet apps such as LinkedIn and Instagram keep her informed despite being 5,600 miles away. She has seen videos of bridges blown up, and on her phone she shares a maps where stars mark all the locations that were targeted by the Russian military in the first few days of conflict. The country, which is slightly smaller than the state of Texas, was riddled with stars.
She was also quick to show a video sent to her of a military tank going down the streets of a civilian neighborhood that targeted and crushed a car that tried to drive out of its path. Yanovski said the video serves as proof that the Russian military is targeting not just military sites, but civilians. And in response, she knows of ordinary citizens fighting alongside Ukrainian military.
“I have some family serving and some in hiding in villages, with geolocations (on their mobile devices) turned off. My sister is a nurse in Kyiv, and she was called to duty,” Yanovski said, adding Ukraine needs international assistance immediately because the conflict has international consequences. “This is not just about Ukraine. It is about trying to destroy freedom.”
Yanovski’s voice joined a chorus of voices inside the small church where prayers focused on Ukraine and loved ones there. While an English-speaking Mass is held at 8:30 a.m., Father Bohdan Barytskyy, pastor of Epiphany, offers the Mass in Ukrainian. “The whole world prays for peace and tranquility in our native Ukraine,” Father Barytskyy posted on Facebook before Sunday Mass asking for God’s protection of his native country. “I'm rushing and we're all going to the Temple for the Liturgy today to pray.”
Following the Mass, the parish hosted a fundraising concert by TRIODA by Revived Soldiers Ukraine, a nonprofit based in Orlando that funds the purchases of medicines and medical equipment for military hospitals in Ukraine. As of Feb. 28, $218,000 of its $300,000 goal was made.
The night before, the same concert was held at St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in Northport. The morning the Russian Federation attacked, Father Vasyl Petriv, pastor of St. Mary, put out a video plea on Facebook urging clergy to open church doors to the “faithful and people of good will.”
“Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, which is the foundation of each human life, is being taken from the Ukraine. … Please pray that this aggression may be stopped,” Father Petriv said. “I also ask that please call your local and federal authorities to help Ukraine to defend itself. To stop this aggression and let our prayer to almighty God and protection of mother of God be constantly with the land and people of Ukraine. May God bless you and God bless Ukraine.”
The doors of St. Mary, like many Ukrainian churches in Florida and across the world, are open for prayer, as it hosts evening prayer during the week along with its Divine Liturgy on Sundays. In a statement by Bishop Frank Dewane of Venice — where North Port is located — the bishop asked that Catholics mark this Ash Wednesday, March 2, as a “intentional effort to fast and pray for peace.”
“As the horrors of war unfold these days before us, we see great suffering. Let prayer be our answer,” Bishop Dewane wrote. “Our Holy Father has called for a day of prayer and fasting for the Ukraine next week, on Ash Wednesday, March 2, saying ‘May the Queen of Peace preserve the world from the madness of war.’”
Each day, St. Mary’s Facebook page offers a recorded message from its patriarch, Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk of Kyiv-Halych, who has stayed in Kyiv during the fighting. On Feb. 28, he said while the horrors of war continue, the Ukrainian people are standing in prayer for “the military, for our homeland, for our long-suffering Ukrainian people.” He added, according to the United Nations, there are already 400,000 refugees from the Ukraine after only five days of war. But he prays that “dialogue and diplomacy conquer war.”
“Today we are experiencing the fifth day of a crooked, inhumane, vicious war. In these days we saw the heroism of our soldiers. We saw the courage of our people. We saw how even elderly people laid down before tanks to prevent them from entering their village and city,” the archbishop said. “Today, in many of our communities who follow the Gregorian calendar, it is the first day of Great Lent. I can promise you that this Lent will be very special for you. Because we are walking together to Pascha — Easter. There will be a Pascha, for our Pascha is our Lord the risen Jesus Christ.”
Along with churches in North Port and St. Petersburg, Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church serves the Miami community and St. Mary Protectress Ukrainian Catholic Church in Apopka serves central Florida. On Feb. 27, a rally was held at Assumption in to show support and solidarity for Ukraine. Participants were asked to wear embroidered shirts, bring Ukrainian flags, and prepare banners, slogans in support of Ukraine.
While an annual three-day Ukrainian festival was slated for Feb. 25-27 at the Apopka church, it was canceled. Instead, the church served host for rallies for people to support one another, pray in solidarity and sing songs from their homeland. Father Roman Kuzminsky, pastor of St. Mary Protectress, said the morning of Feb. 25 parishioners began coming to the church so he celebrated a Mass that evening.
“Our church is open all day and a lot of people are coming to pray,” he said adding those participating were Ukrainians and Americans.
Father Kuzminsky is from Ivano-Frankivsk, located in western Ukraine some 500 miles from Kyiv. Although his parents are in the United States, his childhood home is still in Ivano-Frankivsk. The day the war began his friends went to bunkers, but before they did, they snapped some photos of the view from his parent’s house.
Because his friends and relatives are in hiding, the priest does not have contact with them. “All I know is what I see on television and internet.”
So, just as community members find comfort in one another, so does Father Kuzminsky. He recently expanded his ministry to serve Ukrainians north of Apopka. Starting Jan. 5, the priest travels to San Sebastian Parish in St. Augustine to preside at a twice-a-month Mass in Ukrainian for those who wish to celebrate in their native language. Although he said the community is small with about 30 people attending previous Masses, on Feb. 26, some 60 people gathered in the church.
“One word can help — faith,” Father Kuzminsky said. “If we don’t have faith, we can do nothing. Just our faith, just our prayers can help now. Prayers and faith are all we have.”
Faith, solidarity, support — those were some of the reasons Ulana Liuzan attended Mass at Epiphany in St. Petersburg. The 36-year-old grew up in Lviv, the largest city in western Ukraine and less than 45 miles from the Polish border. With grandparents, uncles and cousins still in Ukraine, she was grateful the borders of Poland were open. Some family members have already left Ukraine for the border.
But others stayed to fight, despite not having any military background and having no weapons against a heavily armed Russian military. She said a key to understanding the vulnerability of Ukraine in this conflict is the Minsk Agreement, which was implemented in 2015 to promote a cease fire between the Ukraine and Russia. It included many provisions, including withdrawal of heavy weapons by both sides. Ukraine did so; Russia did not. “Ukraine gave up nuclear power but then Russia didn’t respect the borders.”
As Liuzan speaks just outside the church, behind her flags of Ukraine wave in the breeze. So does a flag that is similar to the national flag, but instead of single stripes of blue and yellow, it contains stripes of black and red.
“That is the flag of the underground resistance,” Liuzan explained.
She recognized the flag because her own grandfather was part of the underground before Ukraine became sovereign in 1991. And that brought up the “scary part” of this conflict. Liuzan said in Ukraine’s centuries-old history, it has suffered numerous times to secure its freedom. But the horrors of the Gulag (which her grandfather had personally known) are a part of its modern history. And it is something Ukrainians never want to experience or should experience again.
“We watched what happened with Georgia, and thought, ‘That won’t happen to us,” she said, referring to when, in 2008, Russia launched a full-scale land, air and sea invasion of Georgia, which Russia called a “peace enforcement” operation, but the world referred to as the Russo-Georgian War. “We know what can happen here. (Putin) wants to go further.”
When asked if she would like to go on camera to offer a message about the conflict or about her homeland, Liuzan declined saying it was too difficult. Her emotions were too raw.
But some 15 minutes later, she said she actually would like to offer a message.
"I want to thank everyone who has supported Ukraine in any way that they can, and if you guys could continue to support Ukraine and please reach out to your senators, to your representatives that you stand with Ukraine. And understand this is happening to Ukrainians right now, but this is Putin and you could be next. Please help anyway you can to help. There's lots of ways to donate. Thank you."
Glenda Meekins contributed to this report.
