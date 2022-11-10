IMMOKALEE | Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays are an exciting time of family gatherings, gift giving and of course eating, but for many who help put food on Americans’ tables, it’s just another day of work and trying to make enough money to purchase their next meal.
The Farmworkers Association of Florida and the Coalition of Florida Farmworkers, two nonprofit farmworker groups that are dedicated to helping farm laborers and rural poor, want to provide low-income families in agricultural areas with a meal this holiday season and a simple gift to put under the tree of those who are fortunate enough to have one.
“I am soliciting donations so that the families can have a Thanksgiving dinner on such an important holiday when families unite and celebrate,” said Maria Carmona, a parishioner of our Lady of Guadalupe, who is a Farmworkers Association coordinator and organizers serving the farming communities of Immokalee in the Diocese of Venice and surrounding nearby areas including LaBelle and Belle Glade.
“For Christmas, we are looking for donations of small household items that would be useful to the families, and if we had gifts for the children, our celebration would be complete,” she said.
The two farmworker groups are asking parishes, individuals and groups for donations of turkeys and chickens, canned and packaged food, household items including toasters, coffee makers, irons and towels and gift certificates to “deliver to the families in celebration of Christmas,” said Carmona.
“Our challenge this year, is to reach out to at least 50 farmworker families so they can get together and celebrate with their loved ones.”
WHO ARE THE FARMWORKERS
It’s amazing how little most Americans really know about how their food gets on the table and who helps put it there. According to the latest U.S. Department of Labor figures 20 percent of crop workers have below-poverty-level incomes, and 48 percent have no health insurance.
The three-year pandemic was especially hard for low-income families. Some workers lost work when they became sick. As the pandemic is easing, rising prices and the cost of living is adding to struggles, and farmworker groups are still accessing needs of families facing problems after Hurricane Ian made landfall late September hitting Florida’s West Coast. It blew through Florida’s agricultural corridor causing flooding and damage to homes, crops, fruit trees and landscape and ornamental plants. DeSoto, Highlands, Hardee and Polk counties, four of Florida’s biggest citrus-producing areas, were especially hit hard.
Maria Avila, a Coalition of Florida Farmworkers outreach specialist, works in Florida City in the Archdiocese of Miami. She and her husband own a farm in the Miami-Dade area. She knows firsthand what field work is all about, and said she prefers working inside an office.
As for a typical day, at dawn many farmworkers load up on a bus and travel to the farms where they work until sunset returning home to substandard rental housing. Workers wear long-sleeved shirts to protect their skin from the strong sun and harmful pesticides, and any days off means no pay.
“I am a farm girl,” she said. “My father owned a farm and was self-employed. I was expected to work in the fields. I worked one month, and that was it.”
Today as part of her work with the statewide coalition, she helps try to enhance the living and working conditions of farmworkers and the rural poor helping them get services that are available for them.
“All of our families have different situations. They work in the fields and packing houses. Some work in the nurseries. … I have one lady with six kids. She lost a child,” Avila said. “If someone wants to do something positive, they can contact us. Giving them something for the holidays will be nice.”
STATISTICS
According to the Department of Florida Agriculture and Consumer Services, there are nearly 50,000 farms covering 9.7 million acres in the state, and farm owners and their farm hands (estimated by the Farmworkers Association to be 150,000 laborers,) grow everything under the sun. Florida is the top American producers of oranges, sugarcane, tomatoes and watermelon and second behind California in the production of strawberries.
Department 2020 reports indicated that “Farm cash receipts from marketing Florida Agricultural products in 2019 totaled $7.8 billion. According to Department of Labor reports crop workers average 39 weeks a year in farm jobs, work 46 hours a week and make an average $13.59 per hour. In 2019, the average crop worker took home $20,000 to $24,999 for the year.
The Farmworkers Association of Florida’s mission statement says that the group “works to improve farmworkers’ health, working conditions, and access to quality healthcare; raise awareness of the harmful effects of toxic pesticides; and influence policy related to health and safety protections for farmworkers.”
LIFE OF LOW-INCOME FARMWORKER
Maria Martinez, a coordinator and organizer with the Florida Farmworker Association, works in Fellsmere in the Diocese of Palm Beach. She is a parishioner of Our Lady of Guadalupe there and is currently collecting donations for her families in her little farm town east of Vero Beach.
Born in Mexico City, she came to Florida 18 years ago at age 31. She worked in the fields and the packing houses and picked up other jobs before volunteering and then, joining the Farmworker Association staff in 2008.
“I like to help the people of my communities,” she said. “It is important to me.”
She explained that life is hard for many in the rural communities especially many of the low-income field laborers. “The majority don’t read or write,” she said. “Some work 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. They don’t have cellphones. It’s hard for them.”
She hopes donors will be generous this giving season and help her bring a little joy to families that need help now more than ever. She says that since the pandemic began, little has been done as far as celebrations and any type of get-togethers.
“In December this year, with several volunteers, we will make tamales, champurrado, fritters, fruit punch,” she said. “We will have 150 to 200 people including boys and girls.”
Martinez wants to purchase pinatas for the children and is looking for support of donations to be able to give Christmas gifts to all the children. “All of these festivities I carry out depend on the donors. We count on them.”
FLA. BISHOPS IN SOLIDARITY
Farmworkers have long been a concern of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. In 2003, they renewed their commitment to lift up the situation of agricultural laborers and to work to improve their lives and the lives of their families with the release of Catholic Reflections on Food, Farmers and Farmworkers developed by the conference’s Committee on Domestic Policy.
“Too many in our Church and nation do not know the world of agriculture. For some, agriculture is a distant reality, little seen and less understood,” the documents states. “When we go to the supermarket, we rarely think about where our food comes from, who produces it, who harvests it, or what it takes to process, package, and distribute it.
“When many of us think about agriculture at all, we worry about the economic cost of groceries and not the environmental cost to our land or the human cost to farmers, farmworkers, and rural communities in the United States and around the world.”
The U.S. bishops encouraged Catholics to become more informed about farmworkers and about what really goes into getting the sweet potatoes and green bean casseroles from the farm fields onto the dining room table.
“We seek to place the life and dignity of the human person at the center of the discussions and decisions on agriculture,” the document states.
The bishops of Florida came out with their own writing in 2006. In a statement — Honoring the Dignity of Work: A call for Solidarity with Florida Farmworkers and Other Vulnerable Workers — the bishops said, “We call upon individuals, corporations, institutions, government and the Church herself to take concrete steps to promote freedom and justice for farmworkers and their families, and indeed for all Floridian in precarious occupations.”
Archbishop Thomas Wenski joined in solidarity with more than 600 farmworkers, their families and supporters April 2, 2022, in Palm Beach. The occasion was a gathering and street march focused on bringing awareness and change to farmworker justice.
Organizers asked the archbishop to be there and to send up a blessing for the estimated more than 2 million farmworkers that make up America’s agricultural workforce across the country.
“The Lord be with you. Oh, God of justice, God of love, who loves us unconditionally, our Lord that is always by our side. May he bless us. May he give us energy and strength so that we may advance in our path to build a world of justice and love where we can live as brothers and sisters of one family. We ask you, in the name of Jesus Christ, Amen.”
