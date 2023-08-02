KOC-MASS-CONVENTION2023

Bishops process into a ballroom at the Orlando World Center Marriott in Florida Aug. 1, 2023, for the opening Mass of the Knights of Columbus 141st Supreme Convention in Orlando. Fifty-four bishops, including three cardinals, concelebrated the Mass. (OSV News photo/Tamino Petelinšek, via Knights of Columbus)
Bishop John G. Noonan of Orlando, Fla., delivers the homily Aug. 1, 2023, during the opening Mass of the Knights of Columbus 141st Supreme Convention. A portrait of Blessed Michael McGivney, founder of the Knights, can be seen behind Bishop Noonan. (OSV News photo/Matt Barrick, via Knights of Columbus)

ORLANDO, Fla. | At the Knights of Columbus annual convention in Orlando, Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly had a message for the 2,300 Knights and family members gathered Aug. 1 to hear his report on the state of the world's largest Catholic fraternal order.

"As Knights, what we do reflects who we are. We are faithful Catholics -- and disciples of Jesus Christ," he said.

