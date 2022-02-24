ORLANDO | As Preston Richter, a student at the University of Central Florida, grieved the loss of a close family member, he went to the chapel at the university’s Catholic campus ministry and prayed.
“I prayed for one of the first times in sincerity and from that moment the Lord definitely provided a grace,” he said.
The sincerity of his prayer and the gift of grace was fostered by Richter’s encounter with Christ through retreats and community events with other Catholic Campus Ministry (CCM) students.
“I went to Mass on Sunday but didn’t really do much else. I wasn’t expecting the Lord to break into my life,” Richter said. “I found far more joy and peace and freedom than I could have ever imagined. That’s only found in Jesus. Seek the Lord. He desires to satisfy your heart, to give you joy.”
While the University of Central Florida stands as one of the largest U.S. university campuses with more than 66,000 students, CCM stands as a ministry that a forever-lasting unity in Christ.
“We see ourselves here as a spiritual family,” said Brother Adam Neri, director of Catholic Campus Ministry at the Orlando university. He is a member of the Brotherhood of Hope, which has been a part of UCF for the last five years. “We’re not just a ministry. We’re not just some other random organization that has the name ‘Catholic’ attached to it. We want to be a family.”
The ministry’s purpose to help young students develop a personal, lifelong relationship with Christ, and prepare them to evangelize Christ’s message out into the world.
“Our hope is that (Catholic students) walk out into the world as active missionary disciples looking to not only find community but build community and support community,” the brother said. “We need to say it from the rooftops, from the pulpit, from the front, from the back of the church, from the middle, from the sidewalks, from everywhere that Jesus Christ is real.”
Established in 2013 with a new 20,000 square foot Catholic Center, UCF’s Catholic Campus Ministry serves the Diocese of Orlando and is a registered student organization at the university. Along with the Brotherhood of Hope, missionaries from St. Paul’s Outreach assist in Catholic Campus Ministry activities and Bible Study. One of them is Rebecca Laing, who serves as the missionaries’ women’s chapter leader. She said the bonds she formed with others helps her express her closeness with Christ, and Catholic Campus ministry is her “spiritual home here at UCF.”
“The community aspect of our faith, it’s such a blessing to have people to share this journey with,” Laing said, adding “the relationship with the Lord and His friendship and His love towards me” is what fuels her. “I know that I’m called to a life of mission and to share this faith in the world.”
Brother Neri said the unity forged between students and their faith helps them discern vocations. There have been graduates who have sought religious lives as brothers and sisters, ordained lives as priests and sought be missionaries overseas, in places as far away as Papua New Guinea, Sierra Leone, Cambodia, and within Central and South America.
“Students who have found a home here and learned how to be fully alive in their Catholic faith, who after graduating college have made a lifestyle, where their faith is at the forefront and the center of all that they do,” Brother Neri said. “What’s even more impressive to me are the myriad number of healthy, holy families that have come out of our ministry as a result of people meeting here, being formed in their faith, and learning how to live as an intentional disciple. They’re living faithful Catholic marriages, raising children for heaven, being involved in their parishes, being missionary disciples to their neighborhoods, places of employment.”
And many graduates return to their spiritual home at CCM, including Kimmy Zeiler, a UCF alumna (2009) who now serves as a campus minister.
“This community, this ministry formed me. It grew my own relationship with the Lord.” Zeiler said, whose responsibilities include accompanying women on their spiritual journey. “It’s been a great gift to be back, to be serving in this way. … I love being able to do that. I offer spiritual direction to those who are ready. Just continuing to help strengthen their own relationship with God.”
To contact UCF’s Catholic Campus Ministry, visit https://www.ccmknights.com/ To speak with Brother Adam Neri, email him at broadam@ccmknights.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.