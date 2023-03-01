MIAMI | First-graders Stephens Daphinis and Rodthalia Joseph and second-grader Michael Fortilus at St. Mary's Cathedral School in Miami practiced bowing and curtseying. Princess Nora of Liechtenstein was coming to visit their school and they had been selected to present her with gifts.
"I thought it was important. I was shocked," said Stephens, who was wearing a red button-down shirt for the occasion – on Valentine's Day.
He carefully held on to his gifts, a large Hershey's Kiss chocolate and an Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal prayer card. Rodthalia, in pink, held a pink-rose bouquet, and Michael, also in red, carried a rosary.
Never having met a "real-life" princess before, their excitement was multiplied in fellow students, and even teachers and faculty who stood in the courtyard of the school waiting.
The Catholic princess previously visited the Miami Archdiocese and South Florida in 2002 on an invitation from the James J. Norris Foundation, an international aid organization dedicated to alleviating the plight of migrants, refugees and displaced persons, to visit migrant camps in Homestead.
She later met with volunteers at St. Ann Mission, who help the immigrant community, and toured St. Mary’s Cathedral School, hosting a luncheon to benefit its scholarship fund.
On this visit to the school, Princess Nora was greeted by a group of seventh- and eighth-grade student ambassadors. Some doubled as her "royal escort" to the courtyard where an elegant but simple welcoming ceremony took place.
"It's marvelous to see you all," the princess told the audience of kindergarteners and first, second and third graders. "I'm really happy to be here. I think you have a beautiful school. I was at Mass the other day and found the cathedral very beautiful, too. I just hope that you have a marvelous time here, that you learn a lot, but you also have quite some fun."
When presented with gifts, the princess took special note of the rosary. "I try to pray it every day. It is very good if you can pray the rosary," she told the students.
As they walked, St. Mary's principal, Julie Perdomo, introduced each class and their teachers, as well as cheerleaders, student athletes and Scouts. One first grader reached out for a high-five, and the princess returned it, resulting in several more hands reaching out for a high-five from the royal, who happily returned each one.
A second grader mustered up the courage to ask the princess where she lived. Currently Madrid, she answered, but also in Liechtenstein, "which is the very small country where I come from. And if you look on a map in Europe, between Switzerland and Austria, you see a tiny thing. That's Liechtenstein."
The European principality, about 7.5 miles in length and 62 square miles overall, is known for its castles, alpine landscapes and villages, and a population slightly over 39,000.
One fourth grader asked her how long she had been a princess.
"You become a princess when you are born. It has a few privileges, but it also means that you have to serve, and you have some responsibilities," she responded.
And a crown?
"I never had one, so forget about that one," she told the students, who giggled in response.
First graders in Jeffrey Phillipe's class had the honor and unexpected treat of having Princess Nora read "I Love You Spot" by Eric Hill.
"Usually, we don't have a princess in our room," said Phillipe as he organized students into their plush and comfortable reading area.
After they settled in, the princess read through the illustrated, heart-shaped children's book recounting Spot the puppy's surprise for his mom on Valentine's Day.
Before the princess departed, the class chorused a "Happy Valentine's Day. I love you" to the royal and her guests.
"Happy Valentine's Day to you, and I love you," Princess Nora said. "It has been so lovely to be here."
Get the most trusted Catholic news, along with stories that build a culture of life, and commentary based on the teaching of the Magisterium delivered directly to your inbox from Florida Catholic Media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.