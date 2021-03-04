January 2017 Greenwich, Connecticut Exhibit one, two, three: A view of the wisdom teeth dipped in different fluids for Nikita Marino's Bite Bright product. Nikita also tested the effects of fluoride on teeth, which proved to be damaging to the enamel. Nikita invented Bite Bright fluoride-free toothpaste, which received approval from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in November 2020.