ORLANDO | Adam Brakel is the director of music at the Diocese of Orlando and a walking database of musical information.
“The greatest living musician was Johann Sebastian Bach,” Adam Brakel said when asked which composer influenced him the most.
Brakel possesses an enthusiasm for the artform, along with a dedication to the diocese he serves. When interviewed by the Florida Catholic, he sat at the pipe organ of St. James Cathedral in its balcony. He played an excerpt of “Presto” from Concerto in G Major BWV 592, one of the many famous pieces from Bach.
The majesty of the notes from the organ complemented the massive interior of the catedral.
At the age of 4, Brakel’s parents recognized a talent for music in their son. Along with enjoying soccer and baseball in his youth, “I was lucky to be supported by my parents,” for the encouragement towards music. “God called me to do this.”
Early in Brakel’s career, he played in jazz clubs. He never expected to pursue Church music. Yet after studying music for nine years in college, he discovered he wanted to master the pipe organ.
“Mozart called the pipe organ the king of instruments. It can do everything,” Brakel said. “It truly can play anything from jazz transcriptions to the works of Bach, to Franz Liszt, to Weinberger. It can do it all. And my goal is to showcase the diversity of it. Pope Benedict had the best quote: ‘The pipe organ is the best representation of God from the soft and serene to the loud and bombastic.’ And that is the perfect description of what the organ can do.”
A major part of Brakel’s success as a musician is his devotion to the faith. He said “prayer, the sacraments, and the experience of the Liturgy, and having it all tied together in wonderful diocesan, as well as cathedral celebration, each week” serve as expressions of his faith.
“Prayer helps me with everything,” he added. “Prayer helped me to become a musician.”
Whether playing on the pipe organ or conducting a choir, Brakel gives his all during each session. He knows his audience, both the ones in the pews and also among his faithful choir, depend on his concentration of the craft.
“(B)y doing high quality music every day, every week, you’re only giving the best to God,” he said. “For myself to hear it and to play it and to direct it, giving the high quality of music back — not just to the Catholic Church but to faith and to God in general — I think is extremely enriching. By only doing and promoting the best here in the Diocese and at the Cathedral I think we can also educate people, as well. It helps my faith and the community’s.”
For any youths hoping to follow in Brakel’s footsteps, he wants them to know “it’s a tough profession, but it’s very rewarding.” Each time he performs, he hopes the young people in the pews take note of the magnificent ambience his concerts produce that could give them a nudge to learn music for themselves, too.
“I try to showcase with the youth to give them an exposure of this type of music and classical music but also organ repertoire,” he said.
And if playing musical instruments or singing in a church choir doesn’t come naturally, Brakel urged people to take the opportunity and go for it.
“I want everyone to participate. I think everyone is mostly capable. There needs to be a commitment and a dedication, and an innate natural God-given gift. But I think it needs to be nurtured,” he said. “I just want to encourage people to get involved. Singing and playing instruments in a church setting is very rewarding.”
Don’t expect Brakel to change anything in his department too drastically. In fact, expect more tours and events at St. James Cathedral. He’s proud “having been able to grow the program for the Diocese and the Cathedral to what it is. It’s recognized now all over the place. We’re hosting all of the Cathedral musicians from all over the country next year in 2023. Then the following year we’re hosting all the rectors and bishops. To touch one person each week is as good as an accomplishment as one can get.”
“I think (music) is one of the more rewarding things one can do for the Church,” Brakel said. “Each time you’re singing or playing an instrument you’re participating in the Liturgy. There’s a mindset that goes with it that you really have to have.”
Of his many achievements, Brakel finds the time to show gratitude. “I have such a wonderful group of musicians, singers in the Cathedral, as well as the Diocese. My joy and appreciation for being here, the support of the diocese, the hard work of the diocese” inspires Brakel “to be able to spread the message of the Catholic faith and to spread God’s word to the Orlando community, as well as the outside world.”
FYI
At 25, Brakel was appointed director of music at St. James Cathedral, making him one of the youngest directors in the United States. https://www.adambrakel.com/about
Brakel has won many awards, including the Albert Schweitzer Organ Competition, André Marchal Award for Excellence in Performance as well as the Oundle Award https://www.adambrakel.com/about
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.