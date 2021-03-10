ORLANDO | For some 16 years, different organizations around the state show their appreciation for Florida’s farmworker communities through the Florida Catholic’s Long-Sleeve Relief Campaign.
One such organization are a group of students at John Carroll High School in the Diocese of Palm Beach. Helmed by Mary Yudin, the students of the Spanish Honor Society at John Carroll navigate the project by collecting shirts, which they will later donate to the thousands of agricultural workers across the state.
Whether serving individuals in other countries or nearby parishes, John Carroll High School has a history of helping out Spanish-speaking communities. “Last year we raised funds to sponsor a student’s education in Guatemala through the Guatemala Tomorrow Fund,” Yudin said. “One year we sold baked goods at the St. Anastasia Cristo Rey outdoor Mass and festivities.”
This is not the first time John Carroll took part in a long-sleeve cause. “In fact, one of the first service projects we ever did was the LSR drive several years ago,” Yudin added. “We collected about 20 shirts during that drive, which was a little underwhelming, so doubling that number this year would be great. We are trying to be a little more proactive in our efforts this year.”
To be proactive Yudin and her students get the word out to others to raise awareness for the drive. To kick off the campaign, two club members appeared on the school’s morning show. “We are also collecting money to donate to the drive, since jeans days are popular at our school. They are a great way to raise money for important causes like the LSR drive.”
The Long Sleeve Relief Drive is pivotal in showing respect for the farmworkers. Joseph Fanizzi, a Spanish Honor Society member at John Carroll, explained why the drive is important to him. “(It is) because it gives not only the students within our club but also our whole school a chance to help support people in the real world who are a living part of the culture and community we support in the Latin, Spanish-speaking community.”
Migrant workers face many difficult obstacles on a daily basis. Besides endless contact with dangerous pesticides and long hours (sometimes without rest breaks or access to clean water), many farmworkers face the risks of heat strokes. The Florida sun can be brutal on the skin, even when exposed for a short time, increasing the possibilities of skin cancer. These long sleeve efforts play a vital role in sustaining the good health of thousands of farmworkers. The students of the Spanish Honor Society know they are making a difference.
“While promoting the LSR project to my fellow peers, I have become more educated on the topic and understand how donating these shirts will greatly help the migrant workers,” said Michaela Miller, president of the Spanish Honor Society. As a member for the past three years, Michaela has contributed to several other projects. “Last year, we raised money by hosting a fundraiser and sponsored a student in Guatemala. This year, the LSR project seemed like the best way to support the Spanish-speaking community.”
Hope is the central theme throughout the club. “The Sociedad Honoraria Hispánica (Spanish Honor Society) is an honor society for high school students enrolled in Spanish and/or Portuguese, sponsored by the American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese,” Yudin told the Florida Catholic of the club’s origins. “I hope our efforts benefit not only the workers this year and in the immediate future, but I also hope that my students will come away from the drive with a new awareness of some of the needs and struggles of our community.”
“I hope this is something we can partake in in the future and not only contribute this year but also in years to come,” Joseph said. “By bringing in long sleeve T-shirts we can greatly help out migrant workers in the area as they encounter many different things throughout their workday as they make efforts to support their families.”
In combination with the gathering the shirts, the club also accepts monetary donations by way of having a jeans day. Students don’t regularly wear jeans to school, however, they can on certain days and when donating two dollars that will go to the club’s Long Sleeve Relief Drive.
“Our goal is to collect as many shirts as we can,” Michaela said. “But we are also hosting the jeans day to collect monetary donations that will also go towards purchasing more shirts. If students do not have any long-sleeve shirts to donate, they can still participate by donating the $2 for the jeans day.”
Reflecting on the importance of the farmworkers and how, without them, thousands of Floridians wouldn’t get their produce, Yudin said, “The LSR drive is important to me because it provides much needed resources to the agricultural workers in our community.” Yudin appreciates having a charity drive at John Carroll that provides a lesson in empathy for those who might go unacknowledged by helping “my students learn about the conditions farm workers face in the fields working hard to bring food to consumers.”
A major part fueling the essence of the Long Sleeve Relief Drives is the Lenten season. Lent is time of personal sacrifice while also maintaining a caring, Catholic attitude to those in need.
“During this time of Lent we are challenged to pray and do good works,” Yudin said. “I think that praying for farmworkers and collecting shirts and money is just one concrete and beautiful way for our school community to grow closer to our brothers and sisters in faith and, ultimately, to God.”
“It allows us to be mindful and give back during the season of Lent which is important to us as students at a Catholic school,” Michaela said. n