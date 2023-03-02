Long Sleeve St. Joseph in Stuart folding

Sister Anita Gabarczyk, CACh, who assists in the kindergarten class, instructs kindergarteners of St. Joseph School in Stuart, how to sort the many long sleeve shirts collected for farmworkers to benefit the Long Sleeve Relief Campaign as part of their social justice project.
Banyan Terraglio, a kindergarten student in Tracy Hofmann's class at St. Joseph School in Stuart, holds up one of more than a hundred long-sleeve shirts donated by his father, Greg, through his business Sovereign Marine Group in Stuart. The shirts were donated for the 18th annual Long Sleeve Relief campaign sponsored by Florida Catholic Media. The shirts benefit farmworkers in Central and South Florida.
ORLANDO  |  Some Zoom meetings are more interesting than others. Such was the case when Florida Catholic Media spoke with the kindergartners of St. Joseph School in Stuart Feb. 28.

Teachers Tracy Hofmann and Tanya McDaniels sat on chairs in the background as students sat on the floor along with Sister Anita Gabarczyk, CACh, who serves as kindergarten assistant. Full of energy and smiles, the youngsters were eager to talk — not about videos or sports or music, but how and why to support farmworkers. 

