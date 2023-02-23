STU

"We celebrate all those who do not just curse the darkness but light a candle," says Roza Pati of the Human Trafficking Academy at St. Thomas University, during the annual Gillen-Massey award luncheon at St. Thomas University on Feb. 8, 2023.

Investigative report exposes a raw but intimate face of the hidden world of human trafficking and the nexus with mental illness, drug addiction, foster care and suicide. Amid the crisis and chaos this short film illuminates a path towards hope.

MIAMI GARDENS | If St. Josephine Bakhita was at St. Thomas University on Feb. 8, 2023, she might well have smiled with satisfaction. And not just because it was her feast day, but because of two events against the slavery she endured as a child.

The International Day of Prayer and Awareness Against Human Trafficking, hosted locally at STU, shone a spotlight on activists who fight to free the estimated 49.6 million people who were living in modern slavery in 2021, according to the International Labour Organization – and to stop their predators.

