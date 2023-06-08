LAKELAND | Emilio Gonzalez experienced an unexpected consequence as a recipient of a Florida Empowerment Scholarship. He started to enjoy knock-knock jokes.
It didn’t happen right away. But every day in his history class, his teacher, William Dickerson, would begin with prayer and the open the class with a joke.
“It was a knock-knock joke or a dad joke, something really corny,” said Emilio a class of 2023 graduate of Santa Fe High School in Lakeland. “After prayer Mr. Dickerson would open up with a dad joke or a corny joke. At first, I wasn’t crazy about them, but eventually it really grew on me, and it gave him a charm. I’m actually going to miss the jokes.”
Emilio was able to attend Santa Fe, Polk County’s only Catholic high school, thanks to the Family Empowerment Scholarship (which became an umbrella of scholarships previous under different names). Diagnosed with autism at the age of 2, Emilio had attended public school where he received excellent personal attention, including time with special needs teachers and language therapy. By fifth grade, the youngster who had not spoken much up to the age of 5, was able to transition into the mainstream classroom.
When he reached middle school, his parents learned about the availability of special needs scholarships, which at the time included the McKay and Gardiner scholarships. Emilio qualitied for the scholarships because of his autism diagnosis and was awarded the McKay. So, his parents toured different schools -- both private and public — to see what was the best fit for their son. Once they got on the campus of St. Anthony School in north Lakeland, they felt that was the place for their son.
“It was an immediate reaction,” said Jean Gonzalez, Emilio’s mother. “The classroom size was small, the campus was not sprawling, and the staff and administration, which at the time was headed by Janet Peddecord, understood what Emilio needed.”
After a successful three years Emilio graduated with 11 other classmates ready to head to high school. HIs parents had to make another decision. Emilio’s two older brothers had attended public high school -- the 3,000-plus Bartow High School. While academically Emilio was mainstreamed, he had yet to experience a large campus. Emilio had attended events, including orientations and open houses with his brothers at Bartow High, and had to admit it the environment was intimidating.
“I didn’t want to hold him back, but I didn’t want him to retreat into a shell,” said Emilio’s mother. “It was a difficult decision to forecast where he should attend high school.”
Again, there was touring of campuses and then the extra issue of does the family stay with the McKay Scholarship or apply to the Gardiner Scholarship, which might offer more funds. There was a lot of different decisions and avenues to take, but thankfully there was someone to help talk about alternatives and offer advice — Matt Franzino, then principal and now president of Santa Fe.
“He walked us through what to do with the scholarships and how to navigate Step-Up for Students. And throughout the four years, Melanie Townsend was always on top of how to deal with the Step-Up website and challenges,” Jean recalled. “But more what really sealed the deal with enrolling Emilio at Santa Fe was how Mr. Franzino shared his personal experience with autism. He let us know that Emilio’s needs would be met, and he could flourish at Santa Fe. And Emilio did.”
But while his parents felt confident about Santa Fe, Emilio wasn’t so sure. He describes himself as an introvert, and making friends hadn’t been easy up to that point. And when COVID hit, he felt isolated, as so many teens did.
Then he returned to classes, and the teen, who struggled not to mumble when he spoke, started a conversation with classmate, Ian, about superhero movies. Slowly, the introverted teen found a set of friends who accepted him. And when Emilio speaks about his friends, he describes them in a detail that includes so many positive traits, such as how Ian is into video games but always gets all of his work done. How Claudio and Alex work extremely hard and impress him with their advanced classes.
“I’ll always remember how Alex used to talk with me and mentor me during P.E. class about taking SAT and ACT tests and what colleges I should think about,” Emilio said. “I really appreciated how Alex took the time to talk with me.”
Emilio described his friend Astrid is “incredibly hard-working” and is the comic of the group who enjoys Mexican music. Chris is very into computers and it’s impressive how he already does IT for a local chiropractic office. To Emilio, Liam is “probably the chillest in our group” and is an “incredibly nice person and when I mean nice, I mean nice around everyone he sees.” Liam plays guitar, as does Dylan, who writes songs and hangs out with his girlfriend, Astrid.
“I definitely will remember how during my junior and senior years we would eat together. Seeing Dylan and Astrid talk would make my day,” Emilio said. “Her flirting with Dylan is cute and hilarious.”
His friendships opened up Emilio socially. He attended parties and school events, such as homecoming and prom, two events he didn’t think he might ever enjoy. Emilio said a highlight of his senior year was the senior retreat.
“Honestly at first I didn’t really look forward to it, but I weirdly enjoyed it.,” Emilio said. “I got to talk to my friends. And I even got to talk to people I didn’t get to usually talk to, like Jackson, Harley and Aidan. It was interesting to hear what other people wanted to do with their life.
Academically, Emilio was challenged and worked hard to maintain good grades. Along with Dickerson’s classes, he expressed how much he enjoyed classes with Paola Bernal and Glenda Pierce. On May 26, Emilio graduated Summa Cum Laude, finishing high school with a 4.04 GPA.
But if there was ever evidence that Santa Fe was a good choice, it was during the Senior Mass May 19. Sitting in their graduation gowns in the gym, a slideshow played after Mass. Accompanying the photos were music, including a song that was composed by Dylan and recorded in his bedroom. He and Liam played guitar and sang the original song. It spoke about graduating with their peers and looking forward to living their lives they best they can.
Then one line hit. “We’ll miss our friends when we go, especially Emilio… especially Emilio.”
Afterwards the teens mingled and took photos and Emilio found Dylan in the crowd, who enthusiastically asked, “Emilio did you hear your name?”
Emilio nodded, gave his friend a big hug and posed for a photo. All big steps for a teen with autism who struggled with speech for many years.
“I honestly think if I went to public school, there would have been a good chance I would have been bullied,” Emilio said. “It wasn’t until my sophomore year when I found my friends. It was easy to come back to Santa Fe because I had a reason to come back. Honestly, it was a good decision to go there. I’ll miss my friends, but I hope we all keep in touch.”
