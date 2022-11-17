(From left) Sister Stephanie Flynn, executive director of the St. Joseph Neighborhood Center, Sister Kathleen Car, superior general of the Sisters of St. Joseph of St. Augustine, and Jon Benoit, project contractor with Behst Builders.
While most schools teach history, St. Benedict the Moor School in St. Augustine has the unique distinction of being a part of history. And thanks to a joint effort between Cathedral Parish and the Sisters of St. Joseph, the failing building that once educated the children of freed slaves not only has a bright future but soon will enable others to better their future as well.
Plans are underway to restore the dilapidated building owned by Cathedral Parish and repurpose it as the St. Joseph Neighborhood Center, which will serve single mothers in the community. “This new project of the Sisters of St Joseph on behalf of women gives me real hope, for the sisters have a great record of caring in our community,” said Bishop Felipe J. Estevez of the Diocese of St. Augustine.
Independent of each other, the Sisters of St. Joseph and the Cathedral Parish underwent a discernment process to determine who the underserved were in the community. Both identified the needs of young single mothers, particularly those right above the poverty line who remain too poor to meet monthly basic needs. “There is a gap between being in poverty and making enough to survive,” said Frank Castillo, Chief Operations Officer of the St. Joseph Neighborhood Center.
According to Castillo, of the $4 million projects, $2.3 million will go towards renovation costs for the building, financed mostly by grants. The St. Joseph Neighborhood Center is currently fundraising for the remaining amount and has received a $1 million matching gift from an anonymous donor to get them started. The renovation is expected to be complete in the spring of 2024. In the meantime, the Sisters of St. Joseph plan to begin a pilot program this summer from rented office space.
Originally built in 1898, St. Benedict the Moor School was funded largely by a donation from Mother Katharine Drexel, who Pope John Paul II canonized a saint on October 1, 2000. One of the first black schools in Florida was located in the Lincolnville neighborhood, founded in 1866 by former slaves. That same year, eight Sisters of St. Joseph arrived in St. Augustine from Le Puy, France, with a mission to educate freed slaves and their children.
That’s exactly what they did. They taught black children during the day and black adults in the evening at the Father Miguel O’Reilly House, their first convent and school in 1866.
Beginning in 1898, they instructed approximately 100 black students between kindergarten and eighth grade each year in the newly-built school in Lincolnville until it closed in 1964 when public schools were desegrated. During that time, St. Benedict the Moor School served the community of Lincolnville through the heated years of segregation that were enforced by Florida law. In 1916, the police arrested three sisters for violating a 1913 Florida law prohibiting white teachers from instructing black students. They were eventually acquitted since the law did not apply to private schools.
During World War II, the building served as the USO for black soldiers, who are credited with installing indoor plumbing in the facility. In 1941, St. Benedict the Moor Mission hosted the first Diocesan Convention for Negro Catholics. During the civil rights movement, Martin Luther King, Jr. used the rectory as a meeting place to plan marches.
Despite its rich history, the school has since sat empty for six decades-long enough for a tree to grow inside the roofless building that once diligently grew minds. The only thing that remains of the original structure is its exterior walls propped up by large metal braces from the ground.
Still, the Sisters of St. Joseph are undeterred in their mission today as they were when their order first came to St. Benedict the Moor School more than a century ago. Sister Stephanie Flynn, executive director of the St. Joseph Neighborhood Center, sees their mission to restore the lives of single mothers and their children as integral to restoring the schoolhouse that was once the epicenter of the historic neighborhood of Lincolnville. “There is definitely beauty in not tearing it down. This building is extremely important to the history of this neighborhood,” said Sister Fynn. “I don’t just see what it is. I see what it was and what it will be.”
It will be a place for single mothers to participate in services that include career certification programs, counseling, financial literacy guidance, parenting classes, mentoring, childcare support, and spiritual guidance.
For the Sisters of St. Joseph, it’s just an extension of what has been a long and significant history of “being a voice for those who wouldn’t have a voice.” Sister Kathleen Carr, the chair of the St. Joseph Neighborhood Center Board and general superior of the congregation, also sees it as a way to continue to support the pro-life message by offering resources to women who choose life despite their difficult circumstances. “We are helping to foster life for those who choose life.”
