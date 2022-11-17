benedict

(From left) Sister Stephanie Flynn, executive director of the St. Joseph Neighborhood Center, Sister Kathleen Car, superior general of the Sisters of St. Joseph of St. Augustine, and Jon Benoit, project contractor with Behst Builders.

While most schools teach history, St. Benedict the Moor School in St. Augustine has the unique distinction of being a part of history. And thanks to a joint effort between Cathedral Parish and the Sisters of St. Joseph, the failing building that once educated the children of freed slaves not only has a bright future but soon will enable others to better their future as well.

Plans are underway to restore the dilapidated building owned by Cathedral Parish and repurpose it as the St. Joseph Neighborhood Center, which will serve single mothers in the community. “This new project of the Sisters of St Joseph on behalf of women gives me real hope, for the sisters have a great record of caring in our community,” said Bishop Felipe J. Estevez of the Diocese of St. Augustine.

