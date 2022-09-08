Florida
Author of ‘Mother Teresa’ book shares his encounters with the saint
TALLAHASSEE | Generations of people have come to know St. Teresa of Kolkata, better known as Mother Teresa, as a humanitarian, a role model, an example of holiness in action and an intercessor with God. Jim Towey is one of the fortunate few who also got to know her as a friend. Towey, an attorney by trade who has also worked in government and academia over the years, first met Mother Teresa 37 years ago after he started volunteering at a soup kitchen run by the Missionaries of Charity, the order of religious sisters she founded in 1950 to work among the poor in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata, formerly known as Calcutta. The order has since opened hundreds of missions, medical clinics and hospices around the world, including 41 active facilities in the U.S. Struggling with what he considered the shallowness of his life in Washington at the time, Towey traveled to India in 1985 seeking an encounter with the future saint. That meeting which started their decades of friendship and changed the course of Towey’s life, led him to dedicate much of his time to serving the poor and vulnerable. Towey then spent 12 years not only as a close friend but also a trusted adviser for Mother Teresa. He shares the story of his friendship with the saint in his new book: “To Love and Be Loved -- A Personal Portrait of Mother Teresa.” The book, published by Simon & Schuster, was released Sept. 6, just one day after the 25th anniversary of Mother Teresa’s death in 1997. Talking about Mother Teresa recently with Catholic News Service, Towey said: “I miss her company, her laugh and her motherly love. It was heaven to be around her.”
Nation
Charities sets up water distribution in response to Miss. flooding
JACKSON, Miss. | Catholic Charities in the Diocese of Jackson, Mississippi, has begun distributing water to help residents besieged by a failing water system in the state’s capital city. They are gearing up to provide water to the community through the help of Catholic Charities USA and with Catholic Charities affiliates in neighboring Louisiana. Currently, the Catholic Charities disaster response team is assisting displaced families as a result of the Pearl River flooding and it is coordinating with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency to become a distribution site for water at their office in Jackson. “We are pleased that President Biden, Governor Tate Reeves and Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba are working together to address the water situation in Jackson,” said Bishop Joseph R. Kopacz of Jackson in a Sept. 1 statement. “We pray for long-term solutions to this problem, and a swift response to get water flowing back into all Jackson homes and businesses.” Flooding of the Pearl River is just the latest in a long string of water-related woes in Jackson. The city’s water treatment plant has struggled for years to deliver clean, safe drinking water to all sections of Jackson, its primary service area. Some days, the water comes out of taps clear; some days, it comes out brown.
Farmworkers’ march in support of workers’ bill has Catholic presence
SACRAMENTO, Calif. | Thousands of marchers lined up in a Sacramento park Aug. 26 to finish the last mile of a 23-day farmworker march. They marched 335 miles, from Delano to Sacramento, urging California Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign a bill to allow farmworkers the right to choose how they would vote in union elections. The march was organized by the United Farm Workers. Activists and officials from United Farm Workers addressed the crowd and called on the governor to pass the legislation. Those assembled on the 90-degree day included people of all ages joined by family members, faith groups and representatives of local unions. Most of the crowd was Latino and many of the chants were in Spanish. The scene also included many Mexican flags and United Farm Worker flags. People joined alongside marchers by bikes, scooters and truck caravans. Speakers reminded the crowd that over a third of the country’s vegetables and two-thirds of its fruits and nuts are grown in California. They emphasized that the U.S. survives on the labor of California farmworkers and that as the country continues to see a rise in unions and labor justice, farmworkers must not be forgotten. They also stressed that farmworkers showed up to pick crops during the pandemic, amid wildfires and in record-setting heat.
World
Keep pushing forward, bishops say after voters reject constitution
MEXICO CITY | Bishops in Chile have urged citizens to push forward with trying to write a new constitution and reach a new social pact after voters overwhelmingly rejected a proposed constitution in a plebiscite. The bishops also criticized the rejected document, which caused disquiet for many Catholics, who saw it as exclusionary and ideological and straying from traditional Chilean and Christian ideals and values. “There were too many things in the proposals completely foreign to our idiosyncrasies,” Bishop Juan Ignacio González Errázuriz of San Bernardo told the newspaper El Mercurio in comments shared by the Chilean bishops’ conference. “Many, I think, felt a contempt for our history and its traditions. The idea of starting afresh is a utopia, which abruptly clashed with the common sense of the average Chilean.” Nearly 62% of Chileans voted against the proposed constitution, which contained 388 articles. Critics panned it as “utopian” and “woke” for advancing concepts such as rights for nature and guaranteed access to healthy food, and some Catholics were concerned about its positions on religious freedom, gender and decriminalizing abortion. Several bishops issued statements, urging Chileans to find common ground on issues such as Indigenous rights, the environment and a larger role for the state in ensuring more equitable access to health and education. “Democracy, as an act of responsible freedom, has won. But no one can be especially satisfied,” Bishop Isauro Covili Linfati of Iquique said in a statement Sept. 4.
Vatican Library invites scholars to contribute to journal
VATICAN CITY | The Vatican Library, one of the world’s oldest libraries, has launched a new scholarly journal to help promote high-quality research, dialogue across cultures and sharing knowledge related to the library’s holdings, said Cardinal José Tolentino de Mendonca, Vatican librarian and archivist. The Vatican Library Review “aspires to be an attractive place to publish high-quality, peer-reviewed research by actively hosting and allocating contributions,” the cardinal wrote as an editorial in the journal’s first issue. The editorial was republished by the Vatican newspaper Sept. 7. The cardinal invited scholars to submit their contributions, adding he hoped readers would explore each article regardless of their personal field of interest and “join us in this two-fold endeavor of scientific rigor and cross-cultural dialogue.” Some of the articles in the first issue included, “An Unpublished Illuminated Codex from Catalonia in the Vatican Library” and “Visual Kabbalah in the Italian Renaissance. The Booklet of Kabbalistic Forms.” Created by Pope Nicholas V in the 15th century, the Vatican Library belongs to the pope. However, Pope Leo XIII decided it should be more widely accessible to the academic world. The Vatican Library houses some 80,000 manuscripts, nearly 1.6 million books, approximately 8,400 incunabula (books and pamphlets printed before 1501) and coin and medal collections.
