Florida
St. Pete bishop prays for God’s protection from Hurricane Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. | As the Tampa Bay area on Florida’s west coast prepared for what was expected to be a direct hit from Hurricane Ian, Bishop Gregory L. Parkes of St. Petersburg invited all in the diocese to pray to God “for the protection of life and property as we face this serious threat. As Hurricane Ian approaches our area, as we make our final preparations, and as we begin to feel the effects of the storm, I invite you to pray with me,” he said in a video message released Sept. 27 to the diocese, which includes Tampa. “Loving God, maker of heaven and earth, protect us in your love and mercy. Send the spirit of Jesus to be with us to still our fears and to give us confidence. In the stormy waters, Jesus reassured his disciples by his presence, calmed the storm and strengthened their faith,” he prayed. “Guard us from harm during the storm and renew our faith to serve you faithfully. Give us the courage to face all difficulties and the wisdom to see the ways your Spirit binds us together in mutual assistance,” he continued. “With confidence, we make our prayer through Jesus Christ, our Lord. Amen.” The National Hurricane Center predicted the storm would grow bigger before making landfall on Florida “likely near Tampa Bay” late Sept. 28 or Sept. 29.
Nation
Group honors Fauci for work in health care
NORTH BETHESDA, Md. | For the past two and one-half years as he helped lead the nation’s efforts to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci has become became a familiar face to Americans. He’s usually speaking at White House press briefings or in TV appearances to urge people to take safety measures like wearing face masks when appropriate and to get the COVID-19 vaccination and booster shot to protect themselves and others against the spread of the virus. On Sept. 18, Fauci appeared in a different setting, the Our Lady of Lourdes Chapel at Georgetown Preparatory School in the Washington suburb of North Bethesda, alongside Christine Grady, his wife and a National Institutes of Health colleague. Both received the Pedro Arrupe, S.J. Award for Exemplary Public Service from the Ignatian Volunteer Corps of the National Capital Area during the organization’s “Evening of Gratitude” event, which opened with a prayer service. The Ignatian organization provides opportunities to men and women who are 50 and older to serve the poor and work for justice, and to deepen their Christian faith through prayer and reflection in the Ignatian spiritual tradition established by St. Ignatius Loyola.
World
Bishops: Euthanasia would upset ethical balance
PARIS | France’s Catholic bishops warned President Emmanuel Macron’s government that “immoral legislation” to allow euthanasia risked overturning the country’s “ethical equilibrium. Over decades, a balance has been found in avoiding relentless treatment and promoting palliative care -- this ‘French path’ has gained a following and says something about our country’s ethical heritage,” said the 10-member executive council of the bishops’ conference. “Our caregivers, who must face so many concrete difficulties sustaining our health system, often express how much they are attached to this balance -- it gives honor to their profession and meaning to their commitment,” bishops said. “During the COVID-19 crisis, our society made weighty sacrifices to save lives, particularly of the most fragile, even over-isolating the sick or elderly to preserve their bodily health. How can it be possible, just a few months after this great national mobilization, that society now gives the impression of seeing no other answer to life’s fragility than active help in dying and assisted suicide?” the bishops asked in a statement the weekend of Sept. 24-25. The French government plans to legalize euthanasia by the end of 2023.
Archbishop under fire for reelection comments
WASHINGTON | The archbishop of San Salvador found himself under verbal fire for seeming to back reelection efforts by the Salvadoran president, even though the country’s constitution limits the post to one term. “The people have been disappointed, and now they see a light in the path ahead,” which is why many overwhelmingly want the president to run again, Archbishop José Luis Escobar Alas said during a Sept. 25 news conference, where his comments were taken as tacit support for President Nayib Bukele. Bukele’s administration quickly disseminated the archbishop’s comments via social media, posting them the following day on the front page of a government-run newspaper with the archbishop’s photo and words above the fold. Reaction was swift. People “want” many things, but if they go against what the constitution says, it doesn’t make it legal, argued Paulita Pike, a Catholic active in the Archdiocese of San Salvador. She asked the archdiocese on Twitter if that applies to everything, including abortion, which the Salvadoran Constitution forbids.
N. Ireland census shows more Catholics
DUBLIN | More people in Northern Ireland now identify as Catholic than Protestant for the first time in the history of the jurisdiction, new census figures reveal. The data has led to calls for a referendum for voters to decide whether to remain part of Britain or join with the rest of Ireland and form a new country. It comes 101 years after Northern Ireland was established in the six northeastern counties on the island of Ireland, remaining part of Britain when the 26 southern counties won independence from British rule. The founders of Northern Ireland drew the boundaries of the state along lines that they hoped would guarantee a permanent Protestant majority. Traditionally, Protestants have supported being part of Britain, whereas the Catholic community has traditionally supported unity with the rest of the island to form a single independent Ireland. The first prime minister of Northern Ireland, Sir James Craig, famously addressed the legislature describing it as a “Protestant parliament for a Protestant people,” and the Catholic minority complained of discrimination in terms of jobs, housing and voting rights. The proportion of the resident population that is either Catholic or brought up Catholic is 45.7%, compared to 43.5% Protestant.
