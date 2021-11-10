Florida
Bishop Wack’s first pastoral urges Catholics to share ‘the gift’ of Gospel
WASHINGTON | Evangelization “is fundamental to who we are as Christians,” Bishop William A. Wack of Pensacola-Tallahassee said in a Nov. 3 interview about why he chose that topic for the first pastoral letter he has issued since becoming the shepherd of the church in Florida’s panhandle in 2017. “It is something so positive and we need that right now in the midst of acrimony and confusion,” he told Catholic News Service. “The Holy Spirit is calling us back to our roots as apostolic community.” Installed Aug. 22, 2017, Bishop Wack, 54, said he waited to issue his first pastoral until he could get to know the Catholic community some, and he spent the first couple of years “trying to figure out” what he was doing and “to find my legs as a new bishop.” Titled “Sharing the Gift,” the 20-page pastoral was released in a digital format Nov. 4 and in document form Nov. 5, a day before the anniversary of the establishment of the diocese in 1975. “’The church exists to evangelize!’ The words of Pope St. Paul VI encapsulate the Christian mission,” he wrote. “Put simply, if we believe that Jesus Christ suffered and died for us, and then rose again to set us free from sin and death, we are compelled to share that good news with everyone around us.” Bishop Wack’s pastoral can be found in English at https://bit.ly/3BNlAxB and in Spanish at https://bit.ly/3GTNJXE.
Nation
Effort calls on pope to canonize 6 Black candidates
BALTIMORE | When Sister Rita Michelle Proctor was a young child, she was taught by the Oblate Sisters of Providence from grades three to 10. The sisters’ hospitality and trust in Divine Providence inspired her to become a religious sister in their Baltimore-based order. After 53 years of love and service for the Lord in the Oblate community, the current superior general of her religious community was honored to participate at St. Ann Church in Baltimore in a Nov. 1 procession of six candidates for canonization. She held a portrait of the community’s foundress -- and one of those sainthood candidates: Mother Mary Lange, who has the title “Servant of God.” Five other members of the African American Catholic community processed to the altar holding portraits of the other prominent Black Catholics they hope will be canonized. They are: Sister Thea Bowman, the first African American member of the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, and Julia Greeley, known as the city of Denver’s “Angel of Charity” -- both have the title Servant of God -- as well as Mother Henriette Delille, founder of the Sisters of the Holy Family, Father Augustus Tolton and Pierre Toussaint. The latter three have the title “Venerable.” The title “Servant of God” is given by the church to a sainthood candidate when his or her cause is officially opened.
World
Polish leaders offer support for refugees
WARSAW, Poland | Poland’s military archbishop urged security forces to prevent the illegal entry of refugees and migrants, as the country’s bishops’ conference announced a nationwide collection to help those amassing on the frontier with Belarus. “Our republic’s eastern border is under attack -- we all look with hope and gratitude to you, soldiers of the Polish Army, who are fulfilling their military oath and risking health and life to guard our sovereignty,” said Archbishop Józef Guzdek, who heads the Polish church’s military diocese. “Thank you for your dedication and awareness of the difficult situation of migrants exploited by the Belarusian regime, and for the families supporting you in this dangerous, dedicated service for Poland, Europe and the world.” The archbishop issued the appeal Nov. 10 as Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak told national radio stranded migrants, mostly from Asia and the Middle East, had been trying to break through border fences in freezing overnight conditions. Meanwhile, Archbishop Stanislaw Gadecki, president of the Polish bishops’ conference, confirmed his church had attempted to help through refugee centers and local border parishes. However, he added that “much more” was needed in face of a “humanitarian catastrophe” and set a special collection for Nov. 21 to support the “long-term integration of refugees deciding to stay in Poland. The church’s primary mission lies in proclaiming the Gospel -- so when it’s necessary to provide help for newcomers, we must not avoid this,” Archbishop Gadecki said Nov. 8.
Pope condemns attack on PM’s residence
VATICAN CITY | Pope Francis condemned a drone attack on the Iraqi prime minister’s residence as a “vile act of terrorism” and expressed his hope that all people in the country would pursue peace through dialogue. Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican secretary of state, conveyed the pope’s concerns in a telegram to Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, whose residence was attacked by armed drones early Nov. 7. The prime minister was not hurt, and the residence apparently suffered only minor damage, but the fact that the drones could reach the residence drew concern. In his telegram to al-Kadhimi, Cardinal Parolin wrote that the pope wanted him “to convey his prayerful closeness to you and your family, and to those injured.”
Pope sets date for canonizations
VATICAN CITY | Blessed Charles de Foucauld and six other candidates for sainthood finally will be canonized May 15, 2022, the Vatican announced Nov. 9. The final stage in the sainthood process -- a gathering of cardinals in Rome to affirm that church law had been followed in preparing for the candidates’ declaration of sainthood and a formal request “in the name of Holy Mother Church” that Pope Francis set a date for the canonizations -- took place in early May. But no date for the ceremony was set because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The previous time Pope Francis celebrated a public Mass for the canonization of saints was Oct. 13, 2019, when he canonized St. John Henry Newman and four others. However, in April, he used what the Vatican calls the “equipollent” or equivalent canonization to declare the sainthood of Blessed Margaret of Città di Castello, an Italian Dominican laywoman. He used the same formula in July 2019 to recognize St. Bartolomeu Fernandes dos Mártires, a 16th-century Portuguese Dominican and archbishop. Along with Blessed de Foucauld, the spring ceremony will see the canonization of the Indian martyr Devasahayam Pillai and the five founders of religious orders.
Exiled bishop calls election ‘illegitimate’
WASHINGTON | An exiled Nicaraguan bishop denounced elections in the Central American country as “illegitimate,” but called on citizens to continue building a better society in the face of cruelty and authoritarianism. President Daniel Ortega won reelection Nov. 7 with roughly 75% of the vote. Seven presidential candidates were arrested in the prelude to the election; many in the opposition were either imprisoned or exiled, and foreign journalists were mostly forced to report from outside the country. “Today is not a victory day for anyone in Nicaragua,” Auxiliary Bishop Silvio José Báez of Managua said in his Nov. 7 homily at Mass celebrated in Washington’s Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. “Today, the dark ambitions of power of those who have shattered our country seem to have prevailed,” Bishop Báez continued. “Today is one day more of the painful road of tears and death that our country has experienced and which has left so many innocent victims, who we cannot nor must not forget,” said Bishop Báez, who left Nicaragua in 2019 after threats were made to his life. Bishop Báez called on Nicaraguans to not lose hope and to “sow seeds of kindness and compassion, although being subjected to cruelty,” and warned: “We can simply turn the page on our history, ignoring the truth and mocking justice. The future will be demanding.”
Coup makes situation worse for religious minorities
WASHINGTON | The Feb. 1 coup by Myanmar’s military forces, overthrowing the democratically elected government, has made a bad situation only worse for the nation’s religious and ethnic minority groups, panelists said during a Nov. 4 video forum on the situation in the Southeast Asian nation. Since the coup, “Pope Francis has called for peace, dialogue and a respect of human rights in Myanmar,” noted William Canny, director of the U.S. bishops’ Migration and Refugee Services. He was a panelist at the forum, “After the 2021 Military Coup in Myanmar/Burma: Impacts on Internally Displaced Persons and Refugees.” “Violence, human rights abuses and political instability (are) only part of the problem,” Canny said, as outward migration has been occurring for a long time there. “The COVID pandemic has only exacerbated these issues.” Myanmar is predominantly Buddhist, as nearly 90% of the population identifies as adherents of the faith. Canny said 6.2% of the population is Christian, and 4.3% is Muslim. He lauded the efforts of Myanmar Cardinal Charles Bo of Yangon. “Cardinal Bo and the larger church have engaged in interreligious dialogue. This has been a prominent avenue for promoting reconciliation,” Canny said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.