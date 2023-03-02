Florida
DeSantis disregards bishops on death penalty, oversees 100th execution
WASHINGTON | Gov. Ron DeSantis moved ahead with his latest execution Feb. 23, over the objections of Florida’s Catholic bishops who appealed to the governor to reverse course on capital punishment. DeSantis, who is seen as a likely contender for the 2024 Republican presidential primary but has not declared his candidacy, is Catholic. After meeting with his spiritual adviser and eating a final meal, Donald Dillbeck was executed Feb. 23 by lethal injection at 6:13 p.m., becoming the 100th person executed since Florida resumed the death penalty in 1975. DeSantis has sought to portray himself as tough on crime amid speculation about his candidacy for higher office, and has advocated changing state law to allow juries to impose the death penalty without unanimous agreement. DeSantis’ position on capital punishment has placed him at odds with his state’s Catholic bishops on the issue. In a Feb. 6 letter, the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops urged DeSantis to stay Donald Dillbeck’s execution and commute his sentence to life without parole, saying “a violation of the dignity of the person and an indictment on the low value placed on human life itself in society.” The letter echoed Pope Francis’ teaching in “Fratelli Tutti” and the Catechism of the Catholic Church that the death penalty is morally “inadmissible.”
Nation
Prosecutors challenge report for McCarrick
DEDHAM, Mass. | Prosecutors are challenging the medical report claiming former cardinal Theodore McCarrick is not competent to stand trial on charges he sexually abused a teen in the 1970s. McCarrick’s legal team filed the report Feb. 27 in Massachusetts’ Dedham District Court based on a medical evaluation that found McCarrick, 92, is suffering from impaired cognition. That report is now impounded by the court. Assistant Norfolk District Attorney Lisa Beatty said the state will now bring in its own expert to evaluate McCarrick to determine if he can go to trial. The schedule for the state’s evaluation is not currently set, but both sides will be back in court in April for a status conference. Any eventual ruling on McCarrick’s motion to be declared incompetent is not likely for months. McCarrick was not in court for the hearing. It was reported last year he lives in a Missouri treatment center for priests.
WORLD
Pope Francis will travel to Hungary
VATICAN CITY | Pope Francis will travel to Hungary April 28-30 where he will meet with government officials, refugees, academic scholars and young people in Budapest, the Vatican announced Feb. 27. The pope will arrive in Budapest April 28 and will meet with Katalin Novák, president of Hungary, and the country’s prime minister, Viktor Orbán, as well as local bishops, priests and other members of Hungary’s Catholic community. Novák, who is Hungary’s first female head of state, invited Pope Francis to visit Hungary during her visit to the Vatican Aug. 26, 2022. The pope will only spend one full day in the country April 29, during which he will meet privately with children from a local school, speak with refugees and people in need, address young people in Hungary and meet with the local Jesuit community. Before returning to Rome late afternoon April 30, he will celebrate Mass before the Hungarian Parliament building and meet with scholars from Budapest’s Pázmány Péter Catholic University.
Envoy: Sanctions against Syria ‘benefit no one’
VATICAN CITY | Isolating Syria from the international community through sanctions “benefits no one” and complicates relief efforts to the millions left homeless after earthquakes devasted the country, said a top Vatican official who visited Turkey and Syria. “We are still in the middle of this tragedy because it is not certain that the tremors are over,” said Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti, prefect of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches, in an interview published Feb. 23 by the Vatican communications department. The archbishop traveled to Syria and Turkey Feb. 17-21 to express Pope Francis’s closeness to the earthquake victims and coordinate relief efforts to the region. He met with Catholic relief organizations and religious congregations working on the ground as well as with the leaders of Catholic, Orthodox and Muslim communities in the region. While relief in Turkey can be more organized because of cooperation with the Turkish government, Archbishop Gugerotti said, Syria is a “broken country” crippled by more than a decade of war and sanctions, which makes oversight of aid nearly impossible.
After papal visit, spirit of Iraq continues to revive
MOSUL, Iraq | From the devastating war in 2003 to the three-year occupation of Mosul by Islamic State militants, Iraq is often portrayed as a land caught in a spiral of violence and perennially doomed to remain in a state of instability. However, for Dominican Father Olivier Poquillon, Iraq is steadily rising from the ashes of war and taking its rightful place among the community of nations. While Iraq also has faced the global challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of economic inflation, the Dominican priest said the country is on the path toward rebuilding a lasting foundation for the new generation. Father Poquillon is representing the Dominicans to UNESCO’s flagship program “Revive the Spirit of Mosul,” an initiative that intends to rebuild the ancient city and its historical and religious landmarks that were destroyed or heavily damaged during the devastating occupation of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, commonly known as ISIL. Among the sites being rebuilt, the UNESCO program is also working toward rebuilding the Al-Tahera Syriac Catholic Church, which Pope Francis visited during his historic pilgrimage to Iraq in March 2021.
