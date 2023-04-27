Florida
Florida bishops urge governor to stay execution
TALLAHASSEE, FL | The Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops has requested that Gov. Ron DeSantis stay the execution of Darryl Barwick and commute his sentence to life without parole. Barwick is scheduled to be executed on May 3, 2023 for the 1986 murder of Rebecca Wendt in Panama City, Florida.
In an April 26 letter to Gov. DeSantis on behalf of the bishops of Florida, Michael Sheedy, FCCB executive director, recognized the tremendous grief and suffering caused by Barwick’s crime but urged that taking Barwick’s life in return is not the solution.
“Executing Mr. Barwick will not undo the violent acts he perpetrated against Ms. Wendt but rather will perpetuate a cycle of violence,” said Sheedy. “State-sanctioned killing only continues to foster disrespect for the dignity and sacredness of human life. Taking another life is unnecessary, as society can be kept safe from Mr. Barwick through the severe and appropriate punishment of life-long incarceration.”
Before Barwick’s scheduled execution, Floridians will gather across the state to pray for the victim and the condemned, for DeSantis as he considers the request to stay the execution, and for an end to the use of the death penalty.
Progress made protecting minors, but adults remain vulnerable
WASHINGTON | The Catholic Church in the U.S. has made progress over the past two decades in confronting sexual abuse against minors within the church, but has only begun to address the vulnerability of adults to sexual abuse by clergy, religious and lay leaders, experts told OSV News. “We’ve accomplished a tremendous amount in the area of (creating) safe environments,” said Suzanne Healy, chairwoman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ National Review Board, a lay-led group that advises the bishops on preventing sexual abuse of minors. At the same time, “there’s still a lot more work to be done” in extending safeguards to adults, she said. The newly revised papal reform, “Vos Estis Lux Mundi,” which specifically includes “vulnerable adults,” presents “a new frontier” for the church, said Deacon Bernard Nojadera, executive director of the USCCB’s Secretariat of Child and Youth Protection, explaining that pastoral counseling and spiritual direction are particular areas of vulnerability to address. Other survivors’ advocates told OSV News that better reporting and information sharing regarding abuse investigations -- possibly in the form of a national database -- is needed. Preventing and addressing abuse, while ensuring the healing and affirmation of survivors, is a task for all Catholics, said Healy. “This is not just for the bishops or the people working in the diocese,” she said.
World
Shocking cult massacre kills 95
NAIROBI, Kenya | Catholic bishops in Kenya have expressed shock and strongly condemned the mass “starvation suicide” in Shakahola, a remote forest-ranch area in eastern Kenya, where a pastor led congregants to fast to death. Kenyan authorities still continue to retrieve bodies from shallow graves in the 800-acre ranch in Kilifi County near the town of Malindi. On April 27 the official death toll was 95. All victims were followers of the Good News International Church Pastor Paul Mackenzie. He told his followers to pray and fast to meet Jesus and that the world would end April 15. As families arrived in the town of Malindi in search of their relatives following the Shakahola tragedy, the Kenyan Red Cross Society in Kilifi County said April 26 that officials had recorded 322 missing persons. Some of the devastated families that arrived in Malindi had lost several relatives to the cult. “We condemn in the strongest terms possible, the cultic preaching orchestrated by (the) pastor … which induced his followers to fast to death,” said Archbishop Martin Kivuva Musonde of Mombasa, president of the Kenyan bishops’ conference, in a statement April 24.
Pope: Women will be voting members of Synod
VATICAN CITY | At least three dozen women will be voting members of the assembly of the Synod of Bishops in October, Pope Francis has decided. In a decision formalized April 17, “the Holy Father approved the extension of participation in the synodal assembly to ‘non-bishops’ -- priests, deacons, consecrated men and women, lay men and women,” the synod office said in a statement April 26. Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, relator general of the synod, told reporters that about 21% of the synod’s 370 members would not be bishops and at least half of that group would be women. Adding women and young people to the membership will make sure “the church is well represented” in the prayer and discussions scheduled for Oct. 4-29 at the Vatican, the cardinal said. “It will be a joy to have the whole church represented in Rome for the synod.” “As you can see, the space in the tent is being enlarged,” Cardinal Mario Grech, synod secretary-general, told reporters. “The Synod of Bishops will remain a synod of bishops,” Cardinal Grech said, but it will be “enriched” by representatives of the whole church.
Russian forces seized a Roman Catholic church
BERDYANSK, Ukraine | Russian forces have reportedly seized a Roman Catholic church in Ukraine, according to published accounts. The nonprofit, nonpartisan Institute for the Study of War (ISW) released an April 22 assessment stating that Viktoria Halitsina, head of the Ukrainian military administration of the port city of Berdyansk, wrote on her agency’s Telegram channel April 22 that Russian troops had seized the city’s Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary. In her post, Halitsina said that the church “was not only a religious community,” but a place where “the needy could receive support.” In November 2022, two priests based at the church, who served both Latin-rite Catholics and Ukrainian Catholics, were abducted, and their fates remain unknown. ISW noted April 9 that Russia has engaged in widespread religious persecution in Ukraine, targeting a number of Catholic, Christian and Islamic communities.
