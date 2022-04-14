Leaders join Indigenous in land protest
SÃO PAULO | More than 6,000 Indigenous from 172 tribes gathered in Brasília, Brazil’s capital, to march in defense of their land and against the policies of the Brazilian government. Participants in this year’s Acampamento Terra Livre 2022-ATL (Free Land Camp), considered the largest Indigenous mobilization in Brazil, want to pressure lawmakers to reject proposed government legislation that would allow mining and agriculture on their protected lands. President Jair Bolsonaro, who actively works to open Indigenous land to commercial use, has stated repeatedly that “there is a lot of land for few Indians” and, that if it were up to him, during his term there would be no more demarcation of Indigenous lands.
Along with Indigenous and environment groups, many religious also came out to Brasília to show their support. “This is a life lesson for all of us, this incessant quest to preserve our original rights,” said Archbishop Roque Paloschi of Porto Velho, secretary of the Brazilian branch of the Pan-Amazonian Church Network.
FLORIDA
Fla.’s bishops praise upholding of 24-hour abortion reflection period
TALLAHASSEE | Florida’s bishops praised a ruling by Judge Angela Dempsey of the Second Judicial Circuit Court that upheld a 2015 state law that gives women 24 hours to reflect on information provided by physicians before proceeding with abortions.
On April 8, 2022, Judge Dempsey granted the state’s motion for summary judgment, rejecting the plaintiffs’ constitutional challenges to the law and arguing that “it is now clear that similarly invasive procedures are typically subject to de facto waiting periods,” and “the Act merely brings abortions in line with the standard of care.”
“The 24-hour reflection period is a reasonable measure that will empower women to make truly informed, deliberate decisions apart from the abortion industry’s pressures,” said Christie Arnold, associate for social concerns and respect life for the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops.
Waiting periods are established in law for other significant decisions such as three days when entering into marriages, 20 days when dissolving a marriage, three days when purchasing a handgun, and 48 hours before cremating a loved one. This law brings Florida into alignment with 26 other states with waiting periods after mandated counseling from the abortionist before obtaining an abortion. These include the two states bordering Florida – Georgia (24-hour reflection period) and Alabama (48-hour reflection period).
NATION
Brooklyn bishop prays for victims after subway shooting
BROOKLYN, N.Y. | Brooklyn Bishop Robert J. Brennan urged prayers April 12 for victims of an early morning shooting spree at a Brooklyn subway station and for the protection of first responders on the scene and those hunting for the shooter. “On this Tuesday of Holy Week, our city has suffered a terrible attack on New Yorkers just trying to commute,” the bishop said in a statement. “Let us fervently pray for the multiple people shot and injured in a Sunset Park subway station. Lord, help the healing hands take care of the victims and protect the law enforcement officers trying to locate the suspect in this shooting,” Bishop Brennan said. “We are grateful for their courage and service to protect us. And please, Lord, keep us all safe in your embrace.” Reuters, CNN and other news outlets reported that during the morning rush hour, a man wearing a gas mask released a canister of smoke and opened fire into a train and on the station platform at a subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York. At least 10 people were injured by gunfire; five were reported later to be in stable, but critical condition. Another six people were treated for smoke inhalation or injuries they suffered from bullet shrapnel or in the crush of people in a panic to flee the car as it filled up with smoke.
Governor’s veto of abortion bill doesn’t stand
ANNAPOLIS, Md. | Calling it “a sad day for women’s health and safety in Maryland,” the Maryland Catholic Conference strongly criticized the state’s General Assembly for overriding Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a bill that will now become law and greatly expand abortion access in the state. On April 9, Maryland’s House of Delegates and Senate overrode Hogan’s veto of H.B. 937 a day earlier. The legislature was concluding its 2022 session April 11. The state Catholic conference was “deeply disappointed” by the lawmakers’ vote, said Jenny Kraska, the conference’s executive director. “Many companies will now be compelled to pay for abortion through insurance, and it is now legal for nonphysicians to perform abortions,” she said in a statement. “We renew our own support for women and children and call for the state to support pregnant women and their children so together they may survive and thrive.” The conference is the public policy arm of the Catholic Church in Maryland, representing the Archdiocese of Baltimore; the Archdiocese of Washington, which includes five Maryland counties surrounding the nation’s capital; and the Diocese of Wilmington, Delaware, which includes counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. The Abortion Care Access Act, or H.B. 937, mandates the state provide $3.5 million in funding annually beginning in fiscal year 2024 for a newly established Abortion Care Clinical Training Program.
WORLD
Kharkiv priest asks for support of Western Catholics’
WARSAW, Poland | Catholic clergy have warned of a decisive stage in the Ukraine war, as Russian forces prepare a new offensive against the country’s eastern Donbas region. “Everything will be decided by the fight in the Donbas — if they’re victorious there, they’ll go further and try to capture the whole of Ukraine,” said Msgr. Gregory Semenkov, chancellor of Ukraine’s Latin-rite diocese based in Kharkiv. “What’s most important are the morale and spirit of our own soldiers, and whether they’re capable and willing to go on defending the country. Will weapons be enough for us, in the face of such a mightier power?” Msgr. Semenkov spoke to Catholic News Service April 12, as Russian forces began gathering for the new campaign, after being pushed back with heavy losses from areas around Kyiv. Western analysts said the new offensive would be an attempt to link Russian territory to Ukraine’s occupied southern coast. Msgr. Semenkov said many Catholics had died in the besieged port of Mariupol, adding that some priests and nuns had been forced to withdraw from other towns under Russian attack. “My own city of Kharkiv remains under constant fire, as they try to prevent our army moving to defend Donetsk and Luhansk,” Msgr. Semenkov said.
Ukraine: Russian soldiers attack Caritas office
MARIUPOL, Ukraine | Russian forces in Ukraine attacked a Caritas office in Mariupol and a Catholic seminary in a small village north of Kyiv, prompting renewed calls for an end to the war and to the targeting of innocent civilians. In a statement published on its website, Caritas Ukraine said several people “were hiding from shelling and looking for a safe haven” in its Mariupol office when a Russian tank fired on the building. “Seven people died, including two of our accounting staff,” Caritas Ukraine said. “Unfortunately, we do not have accurate information about the people who were in the office at the time, so we cannot say who was there that day.” Caritas Ukraine expressed its condolences “to the families of our colleagues” and prayed for the eternal rest of “all those killed by Russian aggression.” Although the attack was believed to have taken place March 15, “it has been known only in the past few hours” due to the “absence of communication and lack of access to the premises,” Caritas Internationalis said..
VATICAN
Pontifical Academy of Sciences raises alarm about nuclear weapons
VATICAN CITY | Russia’s war on Ukraine frighteningly raises the possibility of the use of nuclear weapons, the unleashing of radioactive material from nuclear power plants and a new push to develop or acquire nuclear weapons, including by terrorists, said members of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences. The international community has an obligation “to take all practical measures that reduce the possibility of nuclear war by accident, miscalculation or irrational action,” said a statement released April 8 after an international conference on the risk of nuclear war. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s veiled threats to use nuclear weapons, his order to put Russia’s nuclear forces on high alert and the lack of care his troops took when they controlled the former Chernobyl nuclear power plant raise alarms that must be taken seriously, said members of the council of the pontifical academy. They warned about: the “intentional or unintentional destruction of nuclear power plants with grave consequences for large populations”; the “uncontrolled leakage of nuclear waste that can be used for so-called dirty bombs”; the potential use of so-called tactical nuclear weapons in battlefields, for instance in the Ukraine”; keeping nuclear weapons on high alert, potentially increasing the likelihood of a nuclear weapons launch accidentally or as a result of cyber manipulation”; and the use of powerful nuclear weapons and other weapons internationally beyond Ukraine when war further escalates.”
Donnelly serves as U.S. ambassador to Holy See
VATICAN CITY | The new U.S. ambassador to the Holy See, Joe Donnelly, officially began his duties April 11, presenting his letters of credential to Pope Francis. Donnelly, 66, is a former member of the House of Representatives and the Senate. U.S. President Joe Biden nominated him to the Vatican post in October, and the Senate confirmed him in January. Meeting other ambassadors to the Vatican and members of the media after his meeting with the pope, Donnelly said, “To meet the Holy Father, to stand with him and spend time with him — that’s something you never dream of. It’s just unthinkable to have that chance.”
During his meeting with Pope Francis, Donnelly told the other ambassadors that he looked forward to working with them and the Holy See to fulfill the mission Biden gave him: “to make our planet a safer and better place,” he said. Donnelly paid special tribute to Andrii Yurash, who had presented his letters of credential as Ukraine’s ambassador to the Holy See April 7 and was at the reception.
