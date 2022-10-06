Culture of Life Flyer

LUTZ  |  The Diocese of St. Petersburg will play host to the Florida Culture of Life Conference to be held Oct. 14-15, at the Bethany Center in Lutz.

As stated by the Diocese of St. Petersburg website, "The annual Florida Culture of Life Conference, formerly known as the state Respect Life Conference, keeps with Church teaching that all human life has dignity and is to be protected. This informative and uplifting event includes speakers on a variety of topics, including abortion, end of life and the death penalty. The location of the conference rotates between the seven dioceses of Florida and is jointly sponsored by the State Pro-Life Coordinating Committee and the Florida Catholic Conference. All ministry leaders, parishioners and community members who seek to become more effective witnesses to the culture of life are invited to this special event."

