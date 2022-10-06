LUTZ | The Diocese of St. Petersburg will play host to the Florida Culture of Life Conference to be held Oct. 14-15, at the Bethany Center in Lutz.
As stated by the Diocese of St. Petersburg website, "The annual Florida Culture of Life Conference, formerly known as the state Respect Life Conference, keeps with Church teaching that all human life has dignity and is to be protected. This informative and uplifting event includes speakers on a variety of topics, including abortion, end of life and the death penalty. The location of the conference rotates between the seven dioceses of Florida and is jointly sponsored by the State Pro-Life Coordinating Committee and the Florida Catholic Conference. All ministry leaders, parishioners and community members who seek to become more effective witnesses to the culture of life are invited to this special event."
On Saturday, Oct. 15, the conference — working under the theme “Commitment to Care” — kicks off with workshops and keynote speakers from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Michael Sheedy, executive director of the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops will serve as opening speaker as he reflects on "Called to be Something Greater: Renewing our Political Commitments." Sheedy's presentation will be followed by another keynoter who will focus on a national campaign greatly embraced locally by Florida's dioceses. Chelsy Gomez,program associate for the Secretariat of Pro-Life Activities for the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, will speak about Walking with Moms in Need, an initiative of the U.S. bishops to connect pregnant women and their families with parishes and to a growing network of resources.
Two workshops will also be available. Celeste Fitzgerald, from Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, will speak on "Ending the Use of the Death Penalty in Florida." Alan Wilkett, a retired corporal of the Pasco County Sherriff’s Department, will then speak on "Human Trafficking: What the Church Can Do." Bishop Gregory Parkes will then celebrate the closing Mass.
But there is also a presentation Friday evening, Oct. 14. After an opening prayer session, Ken Kniepmann and Michael Barrett, both of the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops, will speak about "Gender Ideology and Youth: A Catholic Response."
The conference serves to unite and strengthen the pro-life community as it gathers parish and school ministry leaders, volunteers, young adults, clergy, religious, and all people of good will who care about transforming our culture so that all life from conception to natural death is protected in law and welcomed in love. Its goals are to explain issues important to the Catholic church, highlight church teachings, promote dialogue and inspire action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.