ORLANDO | Despite facing life-changing surgery June 9, 2022, Bishop Gregory L. Parkes of St. Petersburg said he is grateful for the “prayers, support, and patience” of the faithful during this time.
In a letter written by Bishop Parkes and posted on the Diocese of St. Petersburg website, Bishop Parkes explained how he has struggled with issues related to his right foot for many years. Although he has undergone therapies to help resolve his issues, the efforts have proved unsuccessful.
“After much prayer, discernment and consultation with my doctors, I have made the difficult decision to have a below the knee amputation of my right foot,” Bishop Parkes wrote. “This will provide me with the best hope for being able to engage in ministry and have better health and quality of life.”
On June 10, Bishop Parkes posted on his personal twitter — Bishop Gregory L. Parkes — that the amputation surgery went “very well,” according to his surgeon. He also thanked the faithful for prayers, words of encouragement and support.
“While I’m experience some pain and discomfort, overall, I’m doing great,” the bishop reported.
While Bishop Parkes is currently recovering and in a rehabilitation period, he hopes to be engaged in ministry in the diocese to his best of his ability. He hopes his surgery will lead him to “engage more fully in the ministry in which I’ve been called as your bishop.”
The Diocese of St. Petersburg posts updates of Bishop Parkes on its website, www.dosp.org/prayforbishop. Visitors to the site are asked to show prayerful support in a variety of ways, including:
• Create a link for the H.O.P.E. (Hundreds Of Prayers Everyone) prayer chain. On a 2” x 11” piece of construction paper, write a prayer for the bishop and send it to his office: H.O.P.E. for Bishop Gregory Parkes, Pastoral Center, 6363 9th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33710.
• Create a prayer wall where people can post prayers for Bishop Parkes and then photograph the prayer wall and send it to socialmedia@dosp.org. Photos can also be posted to social media #PrayforBishop.
• Offer prayer intentions for Bishop Parkes.
• Show support for Bishop Parkes by following him on his official social media accounts and commenting with a prayer or positive message.
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/bishopparkes
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/BishopParkes
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/bishopparkes
Pope Francis appointed Bishop Parkes as the shepherd of the St. Petersburg Diocese Nov. 28, 2016. Prior to that, he served as the fifth bishop of the Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee for four years. He was ordained a priest of the Diocese of Orlando by Bishop Norbert M. Dorsey June 26, 1999.
Before becoming a priest, he earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Florida State University and worked in the banking industry in Tampa. Bishop Parkes drew upon that experience when he was appointed as treasurer of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops in 2018. He has also served on conference committees, including communications, Native American affairs, canonical affairs and church governance, and budget and finance.
He also currently serves as a member of the board of directors for Catholic Relief Services and as episcopal liaison to the National Council of Catholic Women. His younger brother, Stephen, also discerned the priesthood and currently serves as bishop of Savannah, Georgia.
