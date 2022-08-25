Father Christopher Liguori discusses why the National Shrine of Our Lady of La Leche at the Mission Nombre De Dios in the Diocese of St. Augustine is so special.

Visit https://www.thefloridacatholic.org for more Catholic news in Florida.
chapel

The National Shrine Of Our Lady of La Leche at Mission Nombre De Dios in St. Augustine. The current Shrine was built in 1875. The original was destroyed by British invaders in 1728. (MAURICE BEAULIEU | FC)

St. Augustine  |  Famously known as the oldest established city in the United States, St. Augustine is perhaps known for even something more special — its pilgrimage status for Catholics.

The Florida Catholic visited the historic grounds of the National Shrine of Our Lady of La Leche at Nombre De Dios Mission to discuss the shrine’s canonical coronation, its pilgrimages and retreats, and how prayer to the Blessed Mother helps its faithful visitors begin a family.

grotto

An outside statue of Our Lady of La Leche and the baby Jesus. This monument titled "The Centerpiece" was donated by Nancy and Gary Chartrand. (PHOTO by MAURICE BEAULIEU | FC)
guadalupe

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.