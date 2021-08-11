ORLANDO | Continuing with Florida Catholic Media’s honoring of the impressive Catholic architecture throughout The Sunshine State, next on the list was the Spanish-mission style craftmanship of San Marco Catholic Church.
“San Marco was started in 1971 as an organized parish out of the Archdiocese of Miami. This was all Miami territory,” Father Timothy Navin said. “This is the second church this parish has been in. The first church had structural problems. This church was built in 1988 and blessed in January of 1989.” He went on to speak of the church’s grand innards allowing 1,200 seats for worshippers and of the massive chapel located directly behind the altar. “Ordinary times we use the chapel in the summer for weekdays.”
Father Navin happily discussed the history of his parish by starting with the Spanish influence on St. Mark’s name. “The island was spotted by the Spanish explorers (in the 1500s),” he said. “They sailed by here on the feast of St. Mark. (He) was the scribe of St. Peter and he wrote down the stories from the homilies, the preaching of St. Peter. He wrote down the first Gospel.”
He views the future of the parish as “bright” because of its devoted congregation throughout the year. “I blessed a house today. They’re from Maryland. They just moved in. I meet new people out here all the time. It’s a living faith community. We have a core of a year-round parish, of course. But then, in the winter season, with the hotels, condos and rental homes, we have a large transient population that comes and goes. We’ve got people coming to Marco for decades.”
Like the inside of the church, the outside grounds are bursting with religious monuments, a small grove for private worship, emerald lawns, and even a triangular time capsule patiently waiting for 2050. Once ready to enjoy a sermon from Father Navin, parishioners will pass by the grand statue of St. Mark the Evangelist greeting everyone as they make their way up the main steps. The statue depicts St. Mark draped in robes, holding high his unfurled scroll in his left hand and a feather pen in his right.
